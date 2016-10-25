BlackBerry DTEK60 is a seriously secure flagship contender

BlackBerry may not be designing and making its own phones anymore, but that hasn’t stopped it from launching a new flagship contender in the shape of the BlackBerry DTEK60.

Manufactured by TCL (the firm behind Alcatel), the DTEK60 is a high-end version of the DTEK50, which arrived earlier this year.

It boasts an eye-popping 5.5-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, Android 6 Marshmallow, 21MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 3,000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The big selling point though is the security, which is baked in from a manufacturing level all the way through to the software. There's full data encryption, a dedicated app allowing you to have complete control over apps, and more built into the DTEK60.

Powerful privacy

That’s a strong lineup then – and with a price tag of £475 / $499 (around AU$650), BlackBerry's new phone is taking the fight to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, OnePlus 3, LG G5, Pixel XL and iPhone 7 Plus.

Whether it's enough to convince people buy is another thing though – and BlackBerry is once again a little late to the party with the DTEK60.