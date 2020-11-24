There's still 34% off PS Plus in this fantastic Black Friday PS4 deal

You're going to see loads of Black Friday PS4 deals on the internet over the coming week, but there's one you should really pay attention to, and it's live right now: PS Plus is cheaper. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see PS Plus 12-month membership prices in your region it's very likely you can enjoy a discount too.)

PS Plus, or PlayStation Plus to give it its full name, is a membership that works on your PS4 (or PS5 if you're lucky enough to have one). It lets you play online on many multiplayer games, but the real treat is that it lets you download free games each month.

The games can be quite good too: this month it's Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Hollow Knight, with Bugsnax available for PS5 owners, and you often get around £60 of free games per month. That's certainly more than you spend on PS Plus.

PS Plus subscribers can also enjoy access to 24 free PlayStation games courtesy of the recently released PlayStation Plus Collection.

Many people (the author included) buy the PS Plus 12-month pass once per year, on Black Friday when it's reduced, and rely on that for all their games. So if you're a gamer on a budget ignore all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and just get yourself a PS Plus membership.

Check out where to buy the PS5

Best PS4 accessories: all the extras you need to own for your PlayStation 4

Best PS4 headsets 2020: the top PlayStation 4 gaming headsets

Black Friday PS Plus discount

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. View Deal

PS Plus 3-month membership: £19.99 £16.85 at ShopTo

Get 3 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 16% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. However, we would advise, for the best deal possible, to go for the 12-month membership instead.View Deal

If ShopTo's PS Plus discount sells out, you can also check out this PS Plus deal from Amazon which offers 25% off a year of PS Plus.

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon (save £12)

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 25% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. There are also 3-month and 1-month options if you want to test the waters, but they're not on offer.View Deal

PS Plus is great for PS4 or PS5 gamers for the free games and online play, and we can't recommend it enough for those who can't afford to buy new games all the time.

The free games per month work like a curated library, where Sony picks out titles it thinks you should play. We've discovered loads of favorites from it, that we wouldn't otherwise have gotten to try.

Getting PS Plus also gives you frequent discounts on the PS Store, more so than non-members can enjoy.

If you're interested in even more gaming deals, do check out our dedicated pages for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

We'll be keeping all these pages regularly updates throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, so keep them bookmarked for a bargain!

More PS Plus deals

Not in the UK? Check out the best PS Plus prices in your region: