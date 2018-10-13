Best WordPress themes for blogs in 2018

If you have a passion for travel, food, gadgets, or simply enjoy ranting, you may already have discovered the benefits of blogging. Recording your forays into food or experimentation with radical communists allows you to share your news and views with the internet community.

WordPress has thousands of templates to help you get started. In this guide, you’ll explore five of the very best themes specifically for hobbyists and bloggers. Some of these such as ‘Writing’ also incorporate SEO features meaning people searching online will be more likely to stumble across your blog.

If you’re starting on a shoe-string budget, consider using one of the free themes we’ve listed here, such as Morning Time Lite.

TheBlogger

TheBlogger has multiple widgets for forms, emailing and more

Helpful documentation

Retina-ready

Newsletter feature

TheBlogger is a WordPress theme suitable for storytelling and writing. It comes with a responsive design and multiple gallery features. TheBlogger also comes with a live customizer which helps you to tweak every part of your theme.

It is Retina-ready and can be optimized for tablets and smartphones. Users can try the theme before buying. They can test drive the customizer to see if it meets their needs.

There are a wide variety of widgets and sliders available to showcase your posts in image or video format.

TheBlogger comes with helpful documentation that is straightforward and easy to follow. MailChimp for WordPress is also included. This allows you to send out newletters to blog subscribers.

The theme integrates with Ninja Forms. Users can easily create and add forms with the drag and drop feature.

A regular licence costs $59 (£44.58) which includes future updates and 6-months support. Users can upgrade to 12-months support for a further $17.63 (£13.32).

Foodie Pro

Food lovers will enjoy the mouth-watering layout of this pro blog for a price

Detailed tutorials

Uses Genesis Framework

Expensive

Foodie Pro helps users to create a beautiful blog based around all sorts of culinary delights.

It is created by the Genesis Framework. This means your website will have a solid combination of this Framework along with WordPress. The theme comes with a huge amount of typography and colour options.

Users can build their site using up to 3 homepage and 5 site wide widget areas. These can be customized to fit around your brand.

The theme allows users to upload their own logo with one click. There is also full support for text-based logos.

Foodie Pro’s ‘Theme Customizer’ allows users to customize the theme’s settings, colours and backgrounds images.

The ‘Foodie Pro Theme’ can be purchased for $129.95 (£98.23) for one year. This includes the Genesis Framework, Foodie Pro Theme, instant access, unlimited updates, supports, sites and access to detailed tutorials.

If this is not enough, users can avail of the ‘Pro Plus Membership’ for $499.95 (£377.81). This includes all the ‘Foodie Pro Theme’ has to offer plus access to every theme the company makes including future themes.

Soledad

Soledad is a simple website builder with a variety of customization options

Multiple homepage demos

Suitable for beginners

Hard to search documentation

Soledad was created as a website builder for all skill types. It is geared towards users who want to run blogs or create magazines.

The theme is highly customizable with multiple homepage layout models available. Users can also change the appearance of the ‘Category’, ‘Tag’, ‘Search’ and ‘Archive Layout’.

Soledad is an SEO responsive WordPress multipurpose blog and magazine theme. It’s compatible with BBPress and BuddyPress. The theme is fully responsive and displays well on all screens.

Soledad has over 4000 real homepage demos which can be installed with just one click. There are also a number of single post templates for different stories.

The theme can be purchased for $59 (£44.58) which includes future updates and 6 months support which can be upgraded to 12-months for an extra $17.63 (£13.32).

Some online commentators have lamented the lack of a search feature when it comes to support documentation.

Morning Time

Morning Time is perfect for sharing news and views via its intuitive interface

Free version

Free premium Demo

WooCommerce compatible

Morning Time is a highly functional WordPress theme suitable for journalists, family blogs or personal blogs.

Users can purchase the theme directly or they can test the demo the site offers. The theme is highly responsive so adapts well to tablets and smartphones.

Morning Time is fully compatible with Gutenberg. Users can create blocks to insert, rearrange and style multimedia content without needing to have a lot of technical knowledge.

Users can create and customize different aspects of their site including portfolio and Google maps amongst others.

Morning Time is compatible with WooCommerce allowing you to turn your blog into an online store if needed.

Users can make their older posts available with the ‘Blog Archive Feature’. Older posts will not disappear as you create new blogs.

Users can also download ‘Morning Time Lite’ for free or subscribe to their premium tiers.

Morning Time has two paid packages available. Users can avail of the ‘Yearly Access’ package for $197 (£148.85) per year. This includes access to all themes, child themes, PSD, HTML files, Support, updates, theme documentation and multiple site usage.

Alternatively, users can purchase the ‘Lifetime’ package for $397 (£299.96) which includes all the ‘Yearly Access’ has to offer but with a one-off payment.

Writing

A deceptively simple interface that could boost your search rankings

Minimalistic design

SEO optimized

No free download

Writing is the perfect theme for those trying to create a minimalist effect.

The theme uses 24 Social Share Icons along with Facebook Open Graph Tags and multiple Social Icon Widgets. It is WPML compatible. Writing can be translated into any language. RTL support is also available for Hebrew, Arabic and Japanese.

Writing is retina ready and is fully responsive making it adaptable to screens of all size and resolution.

The whole setup is easy and geared towards users of any skill level. The theme is built according to the most recent rules of Search Engines. This means using this theme will help boost your SEO results maximizing traffic to your blog.

Users can purchase Writing for $39 (£29.47) which includes future updates and 6-months support. 12-months support can be bought for a further $10.13 (£7.65).