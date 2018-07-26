The best wireless printers 2018: top picks for printing from your smartphone

Welcome to our list of the best wireless printers of 2018. In this guide you'll find the top wireless printers that don't need to be connected via wires to your devices, which makes them ideal if you print from smartphones and tablets.

The best wireless printers can be installed almost anywhere in your home or office, as you don't need to worry about trailing wires and cables across the building. All you really need is a power socket and a robust wireless network.

The best modern wireless printers will also be able to print directly from mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, which means they are far better suited to modern life, where many of us use these devices for working on.

So, read on to find out our choice of the best wireless printers money can buy, and thanks to our very own price comparison tool, you'll also get the best prices.

Another great wireless printer

Print speed: ISO 15ppm black, 10ppm colour | Print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, LTR, LGL, 20x25cm, 13x18cm, 10x15cm, 13x13, Envelopes(DL,COM10) | Paper capacity: 120 sheets | Dimensions: 372 x 324 x 140 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.7g

Great print quality

Lovely design

Expensive

Slow to print

If you're looking for a great wireless printer which doesn't skimp on print quality for your photographs, then we don't think you will be disappointed by what the PIXMA TS9150, Canon's flagship printer, has to offer.

As with the Canon PIXMA TS8050, which is also included in this list of the best wireless printers, the TS9150 supports the Canon PRINT app, so if you want to print from your smartphone or tablet, it's quick and easy to do so.

It is more expensive than other wireless printers, however, but it's print quality - and ease of use - makes the high cost definitely worthwhile.

Small, affordable and smartly designed

Print speed: Varies depending on document | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Borderless A4, Borderless A5, Borderless B5 | Paper capacity: 60 sheets | : | Weight: 4.2kg

Compact

Cheap to buy

Ink can be expensive

Basic paper handling

The Deskjet 3630 is a fantastic wireless printer (in fact, it also sits atop our best printers list as well). It's cheap, yet offers good print speeds and the ability to connect to mobile devices without breaking the bank. The fact that it's wireless means it can be easily placed in your home or office, and it supports AirPrint. Just be wary as its ink cartridges can be pricey when picked up from shops. It doesn't quite have the build quality of HP's more expensive Envy models, but if you're looking for an initially cheap model that catches the eye when sat on a shelf, the Deskjet 3630 is a great option.

A printer that comes with two years' worth of ink

Print speed: 33ppm | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Envelopes (C4, C6, DL, No. 10), 9 x 13cm, 10 x 15cm, 13 x 18cm, 13 x 20cm, 20 x 25cm, 10 x 14.8cm | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Dimensions: 445; x 304 x 169mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 4.6kg

Money saving EcoTank ink system

Three-year warranty

Not the fastest printer

Small paper tray

Consumables are usually expensive when it comes to printers. So it is quite surprising that one vendor, Epson, single-handedly decided to challenge that status quo by allowing users to refill their printer using ink bottles, and includes two years of ink with the package; no more expensive cartridges and instead, you have enough material to deliver 11,000 pages worth of black and color inks. The Epson EcoTank ET-2600 is one of Epson's economic printers, and it's wireless as well, so you don't need to worry about trailing wires to and from this device when you want to print.

High quality, all-in-one printer

Print speed: 15 ppm black, 10 ppm colour | Print resolution: 9,600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, DL (Envelope) | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Dimensions: 372 x 324 x 139mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.5kg

Compact

Great print quality

Cost

Expensive to run

Great for the traveling professional or someone who needs a small printer for occasional use, printing photos or using the scanner function. It's a bit pricey to buy - and to run - but the flexibility and quality of the printouts is excellent. It's wireless, and there's a special Canon PRINT app for making printing from smartphones and tablets quick and easy.

Excellent image quality, connectivity and flexibility for a low price

Print speed: 28ppm | Print resolution: Effective 4,800 x 600 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, Letter, Legal, Executive, Folio, Oficio, ISO B5, JIS B5 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 401 x 362 x 367mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 11.3kg

Superb print quality

Good connectivity

Multi-purpose tray only holds one sheet

Fiddly control panel

If you're serious about printing, then this wireless laser printer is definitely worth considering, offering loads of features that makes it a versatile printer for home or the office. It comes with wired (Ethernet/USB) and wireless (Wi-Fi/NFC) connectivity, duplex printing, decent eco settings and support for a wide range of media, the Samsung is an excellent all-rounder, and proves you don't have to skimp on features if you want to go wireless.

A brilliant wireless photo printer

Print speed: 36 seconds for 4 x 6-inch borderless photo | Print resolution: 5,760 x 1,440 | Paper capacity: 50 sheets | Dimensions: 249 x 384 x 200mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 1.81kg

Build quality

Lightweight

Slow print speed

Pricey

The Epson PM-400 is a great wireless printer that excels at photo print outs, and it has an attractive design which makes it small enough to tuck away neatly, and the 4-pound printer can be easily transported wherever you go. It's incredibly easy to set up and install, but it's not the fastest wireless printer we have in this list. It's also quite pricey. However, if you want one of the best wireless printers on the market for printing off your holiday photos, the Epson PictureMate PM-400 is a fantastic choice.

A wallet-friendly MFP with a smart Eco system

Print speed: 20ppm | Print resolution: Effective 1,200 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, Letter, Legal, Executive, Folio, Oficio, ISO B5, JIS B5, Envelope (Monarch, Com10, DL, C5), Custom | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 406 x 359.6 x 253mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 7.4kg

Clever Eco mode

Reasonably quick

Duplexing is manual

Doesn't print in color

The M2070W is another very versatile wireless printer, with NFC compatibility for smartphones, and other online features. It has a clever Eco system that supplements the usual toner saving mode with a feature to remove images from documents by replacing bitmaps with sketches.

Factor in claimed speeds of 20ppm, a clever scan to mobile feature and an effective print resolution of up to 1200dpi and you've got a wireless multifunction printer that's well worth considering. It's worth noting that this is a monochrome printer only, however.

A popular wireless all-in-one

Print speed: ISO 18ppm | Print resolution: 600 x 600, Effective 600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, Letter, B5 (JIS), A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Dimensions: 410 x 465 x 240mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 17.4kg

Good mono and colour printing

Cheap to buy, fairly cheap to run

No duplexing

No Ethernet

The Brother HL-3140CW is showing its age, but it remains a popular wireless printer, and for good reason. For very little cash you're getting a superb wireless color laser print that offers very good print quality at decent speeds.

Of course, for such a low price it does miss out on a few features - so there's no automatic duplexing or Ethernet port, for example, but the HL-3140CW delivers superb print quality, reasonable mono running costs and good wireless features for a very low price.