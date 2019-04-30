AMD Ryzen 5 2600 gets a huge 24% price cut on the six-core processor

Amazon's got a brilliant deal on the AMD Ryzen 5 2600, which knocks 24% off the asking price, making it great if you're looking to give your PC a decent performance upgrade without spending a huge amount of money.

This deal (which you can see below) gets you this impressive processor with six cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 3.9GHz for £132.98, which is the cheapest price yet for AMD's second generation Ryzen processor.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 £174.99 £132.98 at Amazon

Save £42 off this brilliant 6-core AMD processor that will fit in AM4 motherboards. It's an ideal affordable CPU for gaming PCs, and also excels at multitasking thanks to the high number of cores. It comes with a Wraith cooler included to keep the processor cool when in use.View Deal

This new low price for the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 makes it an ideal choice for building a gaming PC on a budget. The six cores and 12 threads also mean you can multitask with ease – for example streaming to Twitch while you play.

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is a great mid-range processor, like the slightly faster AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, which is our pick for the best mid-range CPU in the world right now.

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is almost identical to the 2600X, but it has slightly lower clock speeds out of the box, and doesn't come with quite as good a cooler. If you're not too fussed on overclocking your CPU to eke out more performance, then we'd recommend going for the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 – especially at this price.

We're not sure how long this deal will last, but if you're looking for a real bargain on a great CPU, we wouldn't hang about.

Via Tom's Hardware