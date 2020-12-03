Amazon UK is replacing 'stolen' PS5 orders – but there’s a deadline to claim

Amazon UK has begun contacting customers who didn’t receive their PS5 pre-orders on November 19, but instead found an air fryer, cat food or some other miscellaneous item they didn’t actually order.

Unfortunately for Amazon, this wasn’t an isolated incident as many users flocked to Twitter to announce that they’d received the wrong item inside the correct box. The suggestion was that some rogue Amazon delivery drivers had switched out the PS5s for something else.

Amazon promptly investigated and ensured customers that it would reach out to fix the problem, offering a mass-refund last week. However, the retailer now has more PS5 consoles, and has reached out to customers who were affected to give them first refusal.

Anthony Dickens, Push Square managing director, was one of the many customers affected by the PS5 'heist'. He shared an email from Amazon on Twitter, which states that customers have a deadline of 23:59 on Saturday December 5 to confirm and agree to being charged for a new PS5.

The email specifies: "Please note that this offer is solely for the purpose of replacing the PlayStation 5 that you ordered. It cannot be transferred to another customer and cannot be used to purchase additional units of the PlayStation 5."

While users have had to wait a month to get the console they originally ordered, it’s good to see that Amazon has earmarked new PS5 stock to make good on its promise of “putting it right”.

With Sony’s next-gen console still proving to be hard to find, and PS5 scalpers making things much more difficult than they need to be, make sure you check your email if you were affected by Amazon’s delivery nightmare so you don't miss out.

