Adobe has slashed the price of Photoshop in its early Black Friday sale

Black Friday is fast approaching, but Adobe isn't waiting until the day itself to start cutting prices. For a limited time, it's cut the price of an Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, which includes Photoshop and Lightroom, plus 20GB cloud storage for your photos, from £9.99 to just £8.32 per month.

We're expecting Adobe to offer a discount on its Creative Cloud All Apps package for Black Friday itself, but if you're only interested in Photoshop then you're unlikely to see a better deal than this.

Adobe CC Photography Plan £9.98 £8.32 per month

Get unlimited access to Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, plus 20GB cloud storage for your pictures with this early Black Friday deal. We doubt you'll see a better price for this package this year. Deal ends midnight November 17

For anyone who's serious about photography, mastery of Photoshop is pretty much a required skill. It’s slick, it’s efficient and it’s still the premier photo editor for experts.

Lightroom, meanwhile, makes the process of managing and organising your pictures far easier, arranging them all into one large, searchable catalog. It also uploads your photos to Adobe's cloud server by default, allowing you to access them on any device. Once you've tried it, you'll wonder how you managed without.

This deal ends at midnight on November 17. We've never seen Adobe extend deals past their original deadlines, so move quickly to snap it up.