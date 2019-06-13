A wild 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation processor leak appears

We've seen plenty about AMD Zen 2 recently, but word on the street is that AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation processors (CPUs) will feature up to 64-cores and 128-threads.

Now, right out of the gate: this is an unsubstantiated rumor from WccfTech, so you should take it with a giant grain of salt, no matter how exciting it is. Still, a 64-thread Threadripper processor may see the light of day in Q4 2019, or between October and December of this year.

How will this beast compare to Intel Cascade Lake-X?

If this processor is real, it'll spark up the AMD vs Intel war even more

This might not be real – here are the best AMD processors that are

This would be earlier than we were previously expecting: we heard a while ago that AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation processors would be delayed until early 2020 .

Still, it shouldn't be too surprising that the next generation of Threadripper would see core counts double, as that's exactly what happened with AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation back at E3 2019.

This Wccftech leak also describes the next-generation X599 HEDT platform, which will support Threadripper processors up to 64-cores. This isn't terribly surprising either, but the rumor that next-generation Threadripper processors will still be supported by TR4 motherboards should make upgrading to these likely expensive processors easier.

Either way, this is a very early leak, so we wouldn't expect to hear anything official from AMD about the next generation of Ryzen Threadripper for a while. The leaker mentions that these processors will be announced before CES 2020, so maybe we'll hear word of next-generation Threadripper at IFA 2019 – don't hold your breath, though.