WipEout Omega Collection tips and tricks

The clubber's racer, WipEout has always been a breathtaking mix of mad sci-fi visuals and banging beats. It's back with a vengeance on the PS4, with WipEout Omega Collection combining the fast-paced action of the earlier entries in the series with the 4K bells and whistles that it's brand of futuristic racing has always deserved.

But it's no Mario Kart – WipEout Omega Collection takes some true skill to successfully master.

And that's where we come in. Read on for our selection of WipEout Omega tips, tricks and techniques you need to race to first place every single time.