How to claim a free PS5 PlayStation VR adapter for your new console

Good news for PlayStation VR fans, your expensive headset will be completely compatible with the PS5 by using a special camera adapter.

Sony has announced that it will be shipping these camera adapters out for free to people who currently own the PSVR headset, promising to have them delivered by the time the new console launches.

The entire PlayStation VR library will be compatible to play on your PS5, which means your headset will still give you a lot of mileage on the new console, but only if you have the new adapter Sony is offering up.

Because the PS5 uses different hardware, the headset needs some extra equipment to allow it to work on the latest console.

You are only eligible to claim this adapter if you currently own a PSVR Headset, which allows you to play virtual reality games on your PlayStation 4 console.

If you've got your headset to hand, let's get started.

How to claim a free PSVR camera adapter from Sony

To claim the free PlayStation Camera adaptor from Sony, you'll need to grab a serial number from your PSVR processor and your shipping information.

Head to this website set up by Sony and start the process.

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you've gone to the website above, check the captcha box and continue with the process.

Next, you'll need to find your PSVR serial number. If you're having trouble finding it, check the rear panel of the PS VR processor unit and you should find the serial number, which begins with the letter C, M, or P depending on your region.

Once you've entered in those details, Sony will want to confirm the following things: first name, last name, email address, shipping address, and phone number.

(Image credit: Sony)

After you've filled in all those details, you can complete the process and wait patiently for your free camera adapter to arrive.

Sony has said that shipping and delivery time will be based on your location, with those in the Americas or Europe having them shipped from mid-November.

If you've completed the above process, you'll receive an email confirming everything and you will get another later in November telling you when the camera has been shipped.

That's everything: once it arrives with your shiny new PS5 console you can enjoy the wonders of VR on your next-generation system.