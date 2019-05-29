Life can be hard enough without trying to keep track of your Sim's virtual life. So there's nothing wrong with getting a bit of help sometimes – if only real life was that simple.
We've come a long way from the days of 'rosebud' but Sims players can still make the most of Sims 4 cheats to increase their simoleons, increase the skill of a Sim or even cause an untimely death.
We've gathered together a list of Sims 4 cheats across PC, PS4 and Xbox One so you can learn how to cheat in the Sims 4. Apart from the command console cheats, all these cheats should work across all platforms.
Sims 4 cheats: how to open the Sims 4 cheat console
In order to enter any of the cheats we've included here, you'll first have to open the Sims 4 cheat console. Opening the Sims 4 cheat console is pretty straightforward on all platforms.
PC
On PC, hold in Ctrl, Shift then press C. A white bar should appear in the top-left hand corner of your screen, allowing you to type.
Mac
On Mac, hold in Command, Shift then press C. A white bar should appear in the top-left hand corner of your screen, allowing you to type.
PS4
If you're playing The Sims 4 on PS4, then you need to hold all four shoulder buttons at once. The same white bar will appear in the top-left hand side of your screen and allow you to type.
Xbox One
If you're playing The Sims 4 on Xbox One, then you also need to hold all four shoulder buttons at once. The white bar will appear in the top-left hand side of your screen and allow you to type.
How to cheat in the Sims 4: 'Testingcheats true'
It's worth noting that in some cases, and many cases for consoles, you will be required to enter the cheat 'testingcheats true' in order to use other cheats. It's worth entering first, just in case. However, if you want to turn this function off then simply enter 'testingcheats false' into the command console.
'Testingcheats true' also unlocks some cheats without filling in the command console. For example, clicking on a Sim will allow you to do things such as alter their needs or fill their motives. On PS4 this can be done by holding O and pressing X, while on Xbox One this can be done by holding A and pressing B.
Also, activating cheats on console will render Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies obsolete - but a pop-up will appear on the screen letting you know.
How to cheat in the Sims 4: building mode cheats
Enter any of the following codes into the cheat console to activate the cheat associated.
bb.moveobjects on/off - Merge objects and place them anywhere without restrictions
bb.showhiddenobjects - Shows all previously hidden items such as buried objects
bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement - All building items are unlocked
Additionally, with 'testingcheats true' enabled you can use some simple cheat shortcuts.
Shift + C + click on roof - Customize your roof
Shift + ] - Increase size of selected object
Shift + [ - Decrease Size of selected object
How to cheat in the Sims 4: skill cheats
You can increase your Sims skills pretty simply with cheats. All you need to do is enter 'stats.set_skill_level (skillname) (level from 1-10)'. So if I wanted to make my Gourmet Cooking level 9, for example, I would enter stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 9.
Here's a list of all the skill names you need to know:
- Major_Fishing
- Major_Mischief
- Major_Guitar
- Major_Reaping
- Major_Programming
- Major_Gardening
- Major_GourmetCooking
- Major_Comedy
- Major_Charisma
- Major_Writing
- Major_VideoGaming
- Major_Violin
- Major_RocketScience
- Major_Painting
- Major_Piano
- Major_Logic
- Major_Handiness
- Major_HomestyleCooking
- Major_Bartending
- Major_Dj
- Skill_Fitness
- Skill_Child_Social
- Skill_Child_Motor
- Skill_Child_Creativity
- Skill_Child_Mental
- Statistic_Skill_Toddler_Communication
- Statistic_Skill_Toddler_Thinking
- Statistic_Skill_Toddler_Potty
- Statistic_Skill_Toddler_Movement
- Statistic_Skill_Toddler_Imagination
How to cheat in the Sims 4: life and death cheats
Enter any of the following codes into the cheat console to activate the cheat associated.
Life
sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester1 - Make Sim pregnant in first trimester
sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester2 - Make Sim pregnant in second trimester
sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester3 - Make Sim pregnant in third trimester
sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_inlabor - Make Sim go into labor (will have a fake birth is you buy a bassinet)
To have twins (or more) you first need to get your Sim’s ID by entering ‘sims.get_sim_id_by_name (Sim's name here)’ into the cheat console. This will give you a long number to write down.
Next, activate the cheat console and type in ‘pregnancy.force_offspring_count (Sim ID here) (number of babies wanted)’.
Death
sims.add_buff buff_death_electrocution_warning - Death while fixing electrical item
sims.add_buff buff_death_elderexhaustion_warning - Death after working out
sims.add_buff buff_mortified - Death by embarrassment
sims.add_buff buff_motives_hunger_starving - Death by starvation
stats.set_stat commodity_Buff_BurningLove_StartFire 7 - this increases the chances of starting a fire by 15%, keep using it to make sure Sim starts a fire and then perishes in it
sims.add_buff buff_Hysterical - Death by laughter
sims.add_buff buff_Enraged - Death by rage
traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun - Kills vampires and normal Sims
traits.equip_trait poison - Death by poison
traits.equip_trait Ghost_Frozen - Turns Sim into Ghost if they died in cold weather
traits.equip_trait Ghost_Overheat - Death by overheating
When someone dies, you can press 'Shift' and click on the Grim Reaper to add him to your household. You then can play as the Grim Reaper.
How to cheat in the Sims 4: interaction cheats
Once you have activated 'testingcheats true', its probably a good idea to also activate create a sim abilities by entering 'cas.fulleditmode' into the cheat console. This will allow you to alter objects and Sims.
To bring up the following options on PC, hold Shift and click on the Sim or object. If you're playing on PS4, press and hold O, then press X, then click on the object or Sim. For Xbox One, press and hold B, then press A, followed by clicking on the Sim or object.
Clicking on a Sim will allow them to be modified (except name and inherited traits), reset, added to a family, motives set to full, mood set to happy, motives changed dynamically, motives set to static.
Clicking on an object will allow it to be rest, while dirty items can be made clean (or vice versa).
Clicking on the mailbox brings up the option to reset it.
Clicking on the ground allows you to teleport your Sim to that area.
How to cheat in the Sims 4: relationship cheats
Enter any of the following codes into the cheat console to activate the cheat associated.
modifyrelationship [First name of the first sim] [Last name of the first sim] [First name of the second sim] [Last name of the second sim] [Number] Friendship_Main - Increase or decrease friendship between two Sims. The number is a percentage. To decrease, add minus ahead of the number.
modifyrelationship [First name of the first sim] [Last name of the first sim] [First name of the second sim] [Last name of the second sim] [Number] Romance_Main - Increase or decrease romance between two Sims. The number is a percentage. To decrease, add minus ahead of the number.
How to cheat in the Sims 4: miscellaneous cheats
Enter any of the following codes into the cheat console to activate the cheat associated.
motherlode – 50,000 Simoleons
kaching/rosebud – 1000 Simoleons
FreeRealEstate [on/off] – Enter during neighborhood screen and it makes all homes free
fire.toggle [on/off] - Allow or disallow fires
Death.toggle – Disables Death
resetSim [FirstName] [LastName] – Resets Sim
headlineeffects[on/off] – Hides all Plumbobs, thought bubbles etc
households.autopay_bills - Pays bills automatically
ui.dialog.auto_respond - Makes dialog choices automatically
aspirations.complete_current_milestone - Completes current aspiration milestone
careers.demote[name of career] - Demotion in chosen career
careers.promote[name of career] - Promotion in chosen career
careers.remove_career[name of career] - Abandon career
crafting.shorten_phases - Faster crafting
sims.fill_all_commodities - Fill commodities for one Sim
stats.fill_commodities_household - Fill commodities for all Sims in household
sims.modify_funds [amount] - Add specified amount of funds
sims.remove_all_buffs - Removes moodlets
sims.spawnsimple[number of Sims desired] - Spawns specified number of Sims
sims.give_satisfaction_points[number of points desired] - Award satisfaction points to Sims
bb.moveobjects - Move objects