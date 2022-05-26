Don't miss these fantastic PS5 deals on the Media Remote and Charging Station

There are currently two unmissable PS5 deals on Amazon right now, dropping the PS5 Media Remote and PS5 DualSense Charging Station to their lowest-ever price.



The PS5 Media Remote is just £19 (opens in new tab), and the PS5 DualSense Charging Station is also just £19 (opens in new tab) right now. Again, that's the lowest-ever price for both of these accessories, and both are recommended, depending on how you use your console.

If you enjoy watching YouTube, Disney Plus, Netflix, or listening to Spotify on your PlayStation 5, the PS5 Media Remote lets you access these apps at the press of the button. You can also pause, play, fast forward and rewind using the remote, which means you never need to pick up your controller, and is also handy if you watch a lot of Ultra HD Blu-rays.

However, our personal pick of the bunch is the PS5 DualSense Charging Station. The PS5's controller doesn't have the best battery life in the world, and often needs to be charged after a day's gaming.

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is ideal if you have two controllers, then, as you can hot-swap between pads and charge one while you play on the other. You also don't need to take up any of the PS5's USB ports, as the Charging Station plugs into the mains.

These two PS5 accessories are a must-have for those who have more than one DualSense controller or use streaming services on the console a lot. With both accessories down to their lowest-ever price, now's the perfect time to buy if you've had your eye on either of them.

Sony's currently running its Days of Play Sale until June 8, offering discounts on games, accessories, and more.

If you're visiting from outside the UK, you can find the best deals on the PS5 Media Remote and PS5 DualSense Charging Station in your area below.