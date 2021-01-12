The best cheap PS5 game deals and prices for January 2021

PS5 game deals are starting to materialize now that the console has been out in the wild for a few months, and launch titles are seeing a slight depreciation in value. That means you'll be able to find discounts on everything from Demon's Souls to Spider-Man: Miles Morales if you know where to look, and thankfully we're looking everywhere.

You'll find all the lowest PS5 game prices from around the web right here, with deals on the latest exclusive and cross-platform games as well as those PS4 titles that offer free upgrades to the next generation.

So, whether you're looking to save some cash on your next Assassin's Creed adventure or after big discounts on first-party titles, you've come to the right place. You'll find all the latest PS5 game deals just below and plenty more cheap PS4 games further down the page as well.

We're also rounding up our predictions for future PS5 bundle deals and showing you exactly where to buy PS5 if you're still in the market for a console as well.

Cheap PS5 game deals

Demon's Souls

Regular price: $69.99 | £59.99 | AU$124.95

One of the biggest reasons to buy PS5 at launch, Demon's Souls is a blockbuster title that we don't see dropping its price any time soon, not substantially anyway. We've seen a few dollars off here and there, but so far the next-gen remaster is holding steady at that $69.99 price point.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Regular price: $49.99 | £49.99 | AU$94.95

A mid-size spinoff game, Spider-Man Miles Morales was a launch hit for the PS5 system. It comes in $20 cheaper than a fully-fledged exclusive title, with a main campagin that clocks in at between 8-10 hours and plenty more side-quests and collectibles as well. We haven't seen much movement on this price so far, but expect more discounts in the future.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Regular price: $59.99 | £59.99 | AU$109.95

Little Big Planet is back - albeit with a new name and a whole new dimension. Sackboy: A Big Adventure isn't your traditional LBP game, dropping a few of the core franchise's gameplay mechanics to offer a new 3D platforming adventure. There's plenty to get your platforming thumbs into here, and with a few small discounts starting to emerge, that MSRP is gradually giving way to some PS5 game deals.

You'll also want to check out the latest DualSense PS5 controller deals for this one because the multiplayer is well worth grabbing a spare gamepad for.

Godfall

Regular price: $69.99 | £69.99 | AU$124.95

Godfall was there from the very beginning, the first PS5 game to take to the stage from when the console was first announced. The hack and slash looter hybrid has since occupied a lofty $69.99 / £69.99 price tag, which some have argued isn't quite worth the campaign on offer. We're starting to see that price dropping now, though that $39.99 sweet spot was incredibly fleeting in the US, quickly jumping back up to $49.99.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Regular price: $59.99 | £49.99 | AU$99.95

Multi-platform games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla carry the standard $59.99 / £49.99 MSRP, and also see more regular discounts. We've seen the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed series dropping as low as $34.99 / £38 so far since release, which means you'll be able to find a great price if you're shopping at the right time. PS4 copies of this title also include a free upgrade to the PS5 game as well.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Regular price: $59.99 | £59.99 | AU$99.95

We'd recommend grabbing the PS4 copy of this game as it comes in significantly cheaper than the PS5 disk and you're still getting the free upgrade to the next-gen version. Watch Dogs: Legion is the only game we've seen to not follow the same pricing between the PS5 and PS4 versions, so definitely check out the PS4 tab of the PS5 game prices below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Regular price: $69.99 | £64.99 | $119.95

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will require an additional $10 fee for access to the PS5 version should you pick up the PS4 disk. Remember to factor in this price if you spot a particularly good deal on the previous-gen version, though we expect costs to drop fairly quickly on this title as the year progresses.

Dirt 5

Regular price: $59.99 | £54.99 | AU$:114.95

Dirt 5 offers a free PS5 upgrade for those who have purchased the PS4 disk, so you should be keeping an eye on both versions of the game for the best price possible. The arcade racer launched just ahead of the PS5 console in 2020 and is already seeing a few discounts as well.

PS4 game deals

The PS5 is backwards compatible with a massive number of PS4 games, and some of those titles are even receiving free updates to their next-gen counterparts in the future as well. That means there's never been a better time to check out cheap PS4 game deals, and you'll find all the Sony classics just below.

Plus, you don't have to shell out for a brand new controller to enjoy these titles - the PS5 can use the good old cheap DualShock 4 for its previous-gen games.

Cheap PS4 games

Where to find the best PS5 game deals

If the game you're after isn't further up the page you'll find plenty more PS5 game deals at a selection of retailers across the US and UK. Check-in with the retailers below for more cheap PS5 games and discounts on previous generation titles as well.

US:

Amazon : often has the lowest prices around on cross-platform titles

often has the lowest prices around on cross-platform titles Best Buy : frequent sales events with big savings

frequent sales events with big savings Walmart : good discounts but watch out for third party price hikes

good discounts but watch out for third party price hikes GameStop: excellent selection and good stock levels

UK:

Amazon : fast delivery and frequent discounts

fast delivery and frequent discounts Currys : PS5 games regularly on sale and cheap PS4 games available

PS5 games regularly on sale and cheap PS4 games available CDKeys : cheap PS5 games available and discounts on PS Plus

cheap PS5 games available and discounts on PS Plus Very : excellent discounts during sales events

excellent discounts during sales events ShopTo : some of the cheapest prices around and pre-order discounts

some of the cheapest prices around and pre-order discounts Base.com : save on PS5 games, pre-orders and accessories

save on PS5 games, pre-orders and accessories Game : rewards system available and regular pre-owned sales

rewards system available and regular pre-owned sales The Game Collection: excellent low prices and cheap delivery

How much do PS5 games cost?

PS5 game prices do vary greatly, with the big blockbuster releases touching that next-generation $69.99 / £69.99 threshold at launch and others entering the arena for as little as $49.99 / £49.99. However, most PS5 game prices settle at $59.99 / £59.99 when they launch.

We usually see these prices starting to drop fairly quickly after release, but it's unlikely you'll get the biggest releases like Demon's Souls for under $50 any time soon.

When do PS5 game prices drop?

It's still a little early in the PS5's life cycle to understand how these game prices behave over time. However, we have already seen some excellent discounts on cross-platform games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Of course, those discounts did line up neatly with the holiday season, so it's reasonable to guess that PS5 game deals on titles such as these will likely start popping up around a month or two after the initial launch.

Those first-party exclusives, however, tell a different story. Discounts on cross-platform games are far more common because each title needs to stay competitive against Nintendo, PC, and Xbox. However, blockbuster PS5 game deals are harder to come by.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Demon's Souls have barely dropped by $10 in the months since release, so you might be waiting a little longer for these first-party titles to find their way to the cheap seats.

Does PS5 have free games?

If you're a PS Plus member you can take advantage of plenty of free games on PS5. Not only can you grab those monthly free titles, but the PS Plus collection also boasts a full roster of the PS4's biggest hits waiting for you to dive straight into on the next-generation console. If you don't already have a subscription, you can find all the best PS Plus membership prices and deals right here on TechRadar.

