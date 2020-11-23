4G home broadband: Three's Black Friday sale includes big price drops and freebies

If you're looking to invest in a new internet plan right now, you've likely searched through the best Black Friday broadband deals for the cheapest price...but what about 4G home broadband?

It's a slightly newer concept but it could be a cheaper and more flexible way to get online. Through the use of SIM only deals and routers, brands like Three, EE and 4G National broadband can supply you with internet without a lot of the hassle.

All you need to do is plug in and go. This means you can take it anywhere as long as you can plug it in. And while a number of brands offer it, Three has released a host of Black Friday deals to make it the number 1 contender.

With its 4G hub you can currently save up to £120 with prices as low as £17 a month. Or for an ever so slightly higher cost, Three will throw in a Amazon Echo Show 5 or Google Nest Audio - two excellent freebies.

Three's Black Friday 4G home broadband deals:

Three 4G Hub | 24-month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £17 a month

The cheapest of the three plans, £17 a month is an awesome price for this flexible and portable internet. It has no upfront costs and offers unlimited data. You can connect up to 64 devices which will keep all of the devices in your home going. For a slightly higher price, you can change to a 12 or 1 month contract.

Three 4G Hub + Amazon Echo Show 5 | 24-month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £20 a month

If you've been looking to upgrade your home with some smart devices, this deal might stand out more to you. For £20 a month, you can get the same deal as above...but with an Amazon Echo Show 5 thrown in. That's an extremely affordable price for internet and a freebie.View Deal

Three 4G Hub + Google Nest Audio | 24-month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £21 a month

Finally, for all of the music fans out there, if you spend £21 a month you can get a Google Nest Audio included. This is an excellent speaker to get included with the deal. Like the same deal on the Echo Show above, you can choose to get a 12 month contract instead if it fits you better.

How does 4G Home Broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media and working from home.