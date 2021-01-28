4G Home broadband: get an exclusively low price at 4G National broadband

With everyone working from home, spending more time streaming, on video calls and generally living life online, a good broadband deal is a necessity, but for those where traditional broadband isn't an option, what's the next best choice?

An excellent solution could be 4G home broadband. Where fibre wires don't reach your house or the internet available to you isn't exactly capable for working at home, using 4G allows you to get around this.

There are a lot of companies that provide 4G home broadband - a SIM card paired with a router for powerful internet - but right now, the top choice seems to be 4G National Broadband.

It's a provider with a tremendous TrustPilot score and right now, TechRadar readers can secure an exclusive saving. Instead of the usual £39.99 a month bills, you will be paying just £32.95 a month instead.

While you do also have to pay £99 for the Wi-Fi router, this stands out as the best 4G internet option right now.

Have a phone line already installed? Check out the best fibre deals

This 4G home broadband deal in full:

4G National Broadband | 12 month contract | £99 upfront | unlimited data | £39.99 £32.95 a month

Right now, you can get a big saving on 4G National broadband. With this discount, you're paying just £32.95 a month for one of the best 4G home broadband deals around. You do also have to pay £99 upfront but that price is securing you a high performance router. There is a 14 day refund period if you decide this option isn't right for you as well.View Deal

Why choose National broadband?

While it isn't the cheapest 4G home broadband provider, it is arguably the best option out there. It's been in the business for 20 years, covers the entirety of the UK, has a top-notch TrustPilot score and unlike some other 4G providers, it uses completely unlimited plans.

If you've got the money to spend and know you'll need powerful internet, 4G National Broadband also offers an antenna instalment to boost your speeds greatly, however this can be quite expensive.

How does 4G Home Broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media, and working from home.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to already have a phone line.