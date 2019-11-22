This Surface Book 2 deal cuts an incredible £630 off the asking price

Microsoft's not hanging around for Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019, as it's cut an absolutely incredible £630 off the Surface Book 2.

As we noted in our Surface Book 2 review, this is a brilliant 2-in-1 device that can act as a standard laptop, or (when the keyboard is removed) a tablet as well, with impressively long battery life to boot.

Microsoft's Surface products are some of the most well-built and desirable devices on the market right now, so to see this kind of price cut is very exciting indeed. With up to £630 off, we can't imagine this deal lasting long, so make sure you don't miss out.

There are various configurations available, with different levels of discounts applied. You need to configure the device yourself to get the new price, so check out our picks below to see what kind of hardware you need to select to get the best price.

Make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £1,499 £1,199 at Microsoft

Save a decent £300 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the best version of the Surface Book 2 for people who just want it for day-to-day tasks.

View Deal

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £1,999 £1,599 at Microsoft

Save a huge £400 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM: £2,999 £2,399 at Microsoft

Save a huge £600 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 1TB SSD. This is for people who want the smaller Surface Book 2 for performing powerful tasks, like video editing.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £2,349 £1,879 at Microsoft

This version of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 256GB SSD for £470 off. This is the cheapest model of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 at this spec level.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,149 £2,519 at Microsoft

To get the biggest discount – an incredible £630 – off the Surface Book 2, you need to configure the highest spec model, with an Intel Core i7 processor (and Nvidia GPU), 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This is an incredible deal for a seriously powerful 2-in-1 device.View Deal

If you're tempted by these offers, make sure you act fast, as these hefty price cuts means stock is likely to run out quickly.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.