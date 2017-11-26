The best Tesco Black Friday deals 2017

Unfortunately while you were fishing through your handbag/wallet for your clubcard, the Black Friday sales period went and officially ended.

It’s been a fun few days of deals, deals and, yes you’ve guessed it more deals, and Tesco’s console offers were definitely a highlight.

However, if you managed to miss out on a bargain or just not track down that killer offer you were hoping for, don’t worry too much - we’re only weeks away from Boxing Day sales.

And, if you’re lucky a few of the deals below may stay active for a few hours or even days, so we’ll let them ride for a while. Happy hunting.

The best Black Friday deals at Tesco

Tesco's Black Friday deals are live and on sale right now over at Tesco's website. Naturally prices are correct at the time of writing. We'll keep adding fresh offers to this page every day over the deals season and hopefully bag you a nice stack of Clubcard points too. If you'd prefer to checkout the deals yourself, head on to the retailer's page directly.

Morphy Richards 732004 Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Now £39.99 (was £99.99) Not desperate for a Dyson? This Morphy Richards cordless cleaner is a reputable brand and much more affordable way to do your cord-free rendition of 'I want to break free' View deal: Morphy Richards 732004 Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - £39.99



HP Slimline 411-a000na Desktop PC - Now £214.97 (was £319.99) In the market for a desktop PC? This HP model has £105 off its price with a reasonable 4GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB hard drive. It's even slimline so it'll fit into the smallest of dorm room desks. View deal: HP Slimline 411-a000na Desktop PC - Now £214.97

FIFA 18 | £36 on both Xbox One and PS4 Whether you're a PlayStation or an Xbox owning footy fan, Tesco is knocking £14 off the usual asking price of FIFA 18, bringing the price down to £36 on both consoles. Get it on Xbox One | Get it on PS4View Deal

Tesco's Black Friday deals officially started on Monday November 20th and will end on Monday November 27th - and then presumably extend into the Tesco Cyber Monday and Cyber deals week.

Yes, Black Friday itself is November 24th, but we're increasingly seeing the big name retailers go for more of a 'Black Friday week.' And why not? Why put all your golden eggs in one basket. Anything to reduce the mania of Black Friday is just fine with us too.

Sure there's always a chance that the deals on the Friday itself may be a bit better, but you're also likely to see heavily discounted items over the next few days.