Razer Blade Stealth with £435 off is the best Black Friday laptop deal yet

Ebuyer has launched its Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 deals, and while there are some some decent offers, one deal really stood out for us.

Ebuyer is cutting a hefty £435 off the Razer Blade Stealth. Not only is this a big saving, but as we found in our Razer Blade Stealth review, it's one of the best laptops in the world as well.

As well as knocking £335 off the asking price, if you use the code RAZERBF you can get an extra £100 for a truly impressive deal!

This deal gets you this year's model of the Razer Blade Stealth with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This makes it one of the more powerful 13-inch laptops you can buy right now.

The Razer Blade Stealth is one of our favourite laptops in the world, packing in some brilliant specs into a small and slimline body. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal knocks £435.26 off the price. Use the code RAZERBF for the full discount.View Deal

If you're after a compact Ultrabook laptop that's powerful and portable, you won't find a better laptop or a better deal.

