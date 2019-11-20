Laptops Direct Black Friday sale is now on – with massive savings on great laptops

Laptops Direct is getting ahead of Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 by launching its deals over a week early.

Laptop Direct's Black Friday sale sees up to 50% off a range of products, and as the name of the store suggests, it's the laptops that get some of the most tempting offers.

These include 25% off some brilliant laptops and 20% off gaming laptops. There are also 35% savings to be had on refurbished laptops.

Buying refurbished kit is a great way to save some extra money, and most of the time you're getting a product that's as good as new, with a long warranty as well. Not convinced? Check out our should you buy a refurbished laptop on Black Friday guide for an in-depth look at the pros and cons of buying refurbished laptops.

There's a huge amount of laptop deals live right now on Laptops Direct, so read on for our pick of the best.

Also, make sure you check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more great offers.

Asus 14 R424FA-EK109R Core i5, 8GB RAM: £749 £499.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a great deal that knocks £250 off the price of a 14-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This makes it a great all-round laptop that will give you a speedy Windows 10 experience.

HP 250 G7 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £569 £469.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £100 off this great mid-range laptop. The Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM keeps this 15.6-inch laptop feeling nice and fast, and it's got a decent selection of ports that makes it a great affordable productivity laptop.

Medion Erazer P6689 Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050: £735 £599.97 at Laptops Direct

After a super-cheap gaming laptop? While the Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU inside this laptop isn't the most powerful graphics card, you'll be able to play most modern games with a reasonable level of graphical bells and whistles turned on. Best for casual gamers, though.

Lenovo V130-15IKB Core i5, 8GB RAM: £703 £529.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a nice £174 off this good all-rounder from Lenovo that comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor. That CPU is a 7th gen model, so it's showing its age a bit, but does the job for day-to-day tasks. This laptop also comes with a DVD-RW drive - a bit of a rarity these days.

Asus TUF FX705DT-AU042T AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £919 £649.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a hefty £270 off the Asus Tuf gaming laptop. We love these gaming laptops, as they are solidly built, and offer decent spec – especially for this price. If you don't mind tweaking the odd graphical setting, you'll be very happy with the performance of most modern games.

Refurbished Apple MacBook Air: £1,034 £749.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a huge £285 when buying a refurbished MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. This is a great way to get a MacBook Air at a very low price. Be quick though, there's limited stock and it's selling out fast.

There are a huge range of laptops available in Laptop Direct's Black Friday sale – this is just a taste. But in our mind, these offers are the best value discounts you'll find so far on the website.

