Best WordPress Google Analytics plugins of 2021

If you want to grow your online business, or just your digital presence, you can’t ignore your website’s analytics. You can hook up your WordPress site to Google Analytics but you then have to make sense of all the data that’s now coming your way.

Thankfully, there’s a raft of plugins whose purpose is to do just that - and we’ve gathered five of the best ones out there.

Also check out our roundup of the best cloud analytics

(Image credit: Analytify)

1. Analytify The a-la-carte approach to analytics TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Customisable pricing structure + Clear results straight from the WordPress dashboard

Analytify is a very popular Google Analytics plugin. You can view all the data inside your WordPress dashboard, which is highly convenient. The data can be viewed for your entire site, or broken down for every page and post published.

Add-ons are available to boost the information you’re getting. There’s Campaigns for instance, which helps you track your stats in real time, as you see from which social media site your traffic is generated from. WooCommerce gives you enhanced Ecommerce tracking (for your WooCommerce account), even seeing when people click on “add to basket”, and where your visitors have come from.

Pricing starts at $39 for the Personal option (i.e. 1 site). Add-ons bump up the price, but at least it allows you to only pay for the features you need. Bundles (i.e. discounts) are also on offer, based on popular groupings. If you manage more than one site, you can choose Business (3) for $69, Agency (10) for $99, and Developer (100) for $199.

(Image credit: ExactMetrics)

2. ExactMetrics A popular analytics plugin aimed at professionals TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Extremely in-depth and thorough

ExactMetrics are proud to say that they have a million active installs of their plugin, and it’s not surprising when you see how in-depth and thorough the data is gathered for you.

As with Analytify, everything is done through your WordPress dashboard. The plugin allows you to check your website, or view individual posts or pages, including Ecommerce tracking. You can see page views, bounce rates, mobile analytics stats, traffic from social media, it’s pretty much all there. All this is done through a vast series of detailed reports.

This kind of thoroughness comes at a price, although as of this writing, it’s available at a 50% discount. The cheapest option is Plus for $99.50 per year. Its greatest limitation is that you can only use it on one site. Next is Pro ($199.50/year - 5 sites, including Ecommerce reports), Agency ($399.50/year - 25 sites), and finally “Need More Sites?” ($699.50/year - 100 sites).

(Image credit: 10Web)

3. Google Analytics by 10Web The analytics plugin that comes in a bundle TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good design and value + Affordable

As with the other plugins, Google Analytics by 10Web, gives you access to all that tracking data from your WordPress dashboard, giving you stats on your audience and its demographics. The reports can be displayed in line, pie and column charts, based on your preference. As with the others, you can create reports for individual pages and posts. There’s also Ecommerce tracking, and Adsense and Google Ads integration.

Pricing is different than Analytify and ExactMetrics as the cost includes 10Web’s bundle (you get to choose 15 premium plugins and 35 plugin extensions from their catalog for the price). Also, although you pay for six months (for Basic and Standard) or yearly (for Advanced), should you choose to stop paying, you can still use the plugins - you just won’t get support, nor any updates. Basic costs $85 (half yearly - 3 sites), Standard, $100 (half yearly - 30 sites) and Advanced $150 (yearly - 30 sites).

(Image credit: MonsterInsights)

4. MonsterInsights The most popular analytics plugin around TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Comprehensive and thorough + Wealth of data + Detailed reports

MonsterInsights is an incredibly popular analytics plugin, currently being used by over two million professionals to keep track of their websites’ performance.

Everything is broken down for you to analyse your visitors, from country, gender, device, etc. You can keep tabs on affiliate links and ad tracking, get access to enhanced Ecommerce tracking, and as with the others, can get general information about your entire site, or focus on specific pages, all complaint with GDPR and other privacy regulations.

Three plans are on offer, which are currently enjoying a 50% discount. Prices start with Plus for $99.50 per year for a single site, Pro is $199.50 per year and includes Ecommerce tracking and 5 sites, and Agency is $399.50 per year, and you can use it on up to 25 sites.

(Image credit: WPFlow)

5. WPFlow An analytics plugin that keeps things simple TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Simplified analytics + Beginner friendly

WPFlow (formerly WP Google Analytics Events) is a bit different, offering simple tracking information but isn’t as comprehensive as the others on this list. It’s a good plugin to see what your visitors are up to on your site in real time, what they click on and even how much they scroll through your page. One nice feature is the ability to track when they play an embedded YouTube or Vimeo video, or even when they paused it. It’s a simple form of analytics for those who aren’t into the full on control the others provide.

Prices start at $79 per year for the Personal plan - which includes support for a single site, but also an interesting YouTube and Vimeo tracking feature. Business goes for $149 per year for 5 websites, and Developer costs $199 per year for up to 20 websites.