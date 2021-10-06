Best to do list apps of 2021

The best todo list apps make it simple and easy to organize and manage your workload more efficiently and effectively.

While there are plenty of software tools for tackling individual tasks, from cloud office suites to project management tools, sometimes it can be difficult to juggle all of the different tasks on your todo list, especially when you have multiple clients, deadlines, and priorities.

Additionally, sometimes other software tools may be great for focusing on a particular task, but are not the best tools for working through a general overview.

Luckily there are a number of software packages available that are dedicated toward task management, making it easy to organize your workload and workflows.

The result is the improved ability to manage complex tasks, especially for individual projects with multiple needs and requirements, as well as for dealing with multiple projects that each have their own demands.

For teams, there are even software tools available that will allow you to work collaboratively.

Here we'll therefore look at the best task management apps and software, to help make it easier to both organize and manage your business needs.

Also take a look at the best small business apps.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

1. Microsoft 365 The best task management software suite TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Full software suite + Comprehensive features + Easy to use + Cloud service

This first choice may sound like something of a cheat to some people, because Microsoft 365 is a suite of software services rather than a single app. However, it's the most useful software platform out there when it comes to daily business tasks, let alone setting up a todo list.

For a start you have Word for document processing, with the latest version able to import as well as save PDF files. There is also Excel for spreadsheets and all the transactional notations you may need to do with that.

Of course, there are also apps for Powerpoint presentations, Outlook for emails and calendar, and Access for basic databases.

But Microsoft have been growing their original office offering, so it now comes with Microsoft Teams for video conferencing and general communications. Along with the fact that Microsoft 365 runs in the cloud and can therefore be used by any device with an internet browser, it really is a powerful platform for the modern business world.

That's before we even get onto the generous cloud storage allowance, plus additional apps for enterprise users.

Microsoft Office has long been a staple of office work and seen various rivals appear, but the latest version as Microsoft 365 really has been put together to cater for every modern business need, with collaboration at its heart. It's a full-featured and comprehensive software suite that will allow you to do most anything you would ordinarily need from one.

Read our full Microsoft 365 review.

(Image credit: Easynote)

2. Easynote An affordable task management tool TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Streamlined interface + Used by some of the world’s biggest firms + Multiple price plans

Easynote is another easy-to-use task management tool which is nicely affordable. It provides you with the tools to create, assign and track tasks. Targeted at both everyday users and businesses, the app can be used to organize everything from shopping lists to multi-platform projects.

In terms of features, the software allows you to collaborate on tasks, and share files. You can also set deadlines, task dependencies, alarms and reminders, as well as providing feedback to colleagues, and asking for amendments on tasks. What’s more, if you plan on using the software in your business, you don’t need any training. It works straight out-of-the-box.

Easynote claims that the app is used by tens of thousands of people and companies across the globe, including the likes of Samsung, Yamaha, Siemens, Barclays, Unicef and Pfizer.

There’s a free option of the app available, but pricing for the paid options is very affordable.

(Image credit: Trello)

3. Trello Widely-used productivity software TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Multi-platform support + Collaboration tools + Support for different multimedia types

When it comes to business productivity software, Trello is no doubt one of the most popular and widely known offerings on the market. Available on both desktop and mobile devices, the app lets you organize personal and professional tasks. The company lists homework, shopping lists and work projects as a few examples.

The user interface is very friendly and based largely on boards that you create to organize the things you’re working on. You can categorize these based on different topics and tasks, and invite co-workers, friends and family members to collaborate on tasks. The app also makes use of checklists and todo lists.

Once you’ve created a board, you can create tasks and assign them to different people. From here, you can comment or receive feedback to ensure you’re on-track with everything. You also have the option to add photos, videos and files to cards, and to look at your lists in a calendar view to monitor deadlines.

Trello is a cloud-based platform that works across a range of platforms and devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. The app is free to use, and you can create as many boards and lists as you’d like with the free version. However, there are premium products with more features and the ability to attach larger files, with a Business Class plan and an Enterprise offering 100 plus users.

(Image credit: Monday.com)

4. Monday.com An impressively feature-packed platform TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Developed for teams + Highly visual Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

Should you want a task management tool that’s geared more towards business teams, Monday.com is vying for your attention. It’s a more visually-oriented piece of productivity software that lets project managers delegate tasks and keep an eye on the steps their team members are taking to complete tasks successfully.

Using the app, you can generate comprehensive task and todo lists, share files and communicate with colleagues. The software provides a great deal of insight into projects, letting you add details such as owner status, prioritization and timelines. What’s more, there’s a built-in chat function which allows you to discuss tasks and updates with individual team members and groups.

Taking design cues from Trello, this tool comes with a calendar function as well. This puts all your tasks and deadlines into one place. And to ensure crucial business information doesn’t get into the wrong hands, all data stored in the app is encrypted. Other security features include two-factor authentication, single sign-on and audit logs.

Read our full Monday.com review.

(Image credit: Accelo)

5. Accelo An automated project management platform TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + All-in-one solution + Compatibility with third-party B2B apps Reasons to avoid - Lack of different pricing options

Marketed as an automation system for businesses, Accelo is a cloud-based platform that lets you manage all your client work from one place. It combines all aspects of a business – such as sales and project management – within a single piece of software.

You can make use of drag-and-drop charts to manage projects, and there’s a project tracking feature that considers outcomes, resources and budgets. You also get a team scheduling tool to delegate tasks among appropriately skilled employees, along with mobile timers and automated timesheets.

Other goodies include an invoicing function that automatically syncs to Xero and QuickBooks, and automated notifications. Accelo offers a free trial so you can test out the service, and the base plan for each individual sales, projects, retainers, or service module, or an all-in-one option combining all four into a single service operations plan.

Other todo list apps to consider

We've only featured five platforms for todo list apps, but there are plenty of other options to consider. This is not least because different software will do things differently and you need to find the one that does this right for your team. Below we'll suggest some alternatives to the ones above, to see if they can help you manage your todo lists better:

Slack is probably the first to add to this list. Built primarily as a collaboration hub for work, Slack works as a general communication platform. A particular advantage is that as a web app it's accessible from any device regardless of operating system, and its especially geared to use on mobile platforms. This means if organizing your team and bringing them together better can help you get the job done better, then Slack is a definite contender.

Asana is another platform that aims to bring all workflows together in a simple and easy manner to get tasks done. This is helped by the really simple and easy to use GUI which makes it easy to see what needs doing and organize it. As a work management platform it works very well with teams, and allows for the easy scheduling of goals and projects.

Samepage is another good option to consider if you're looking at collaboration to improve efficiency and task management. Centralizing communications in one place, it aims to bring all chat, comments, and coworkers together into manageable teams for whatever projects you need to handle. You can also invite guests into the discussions, as well have walled private areas.

Basecamp aims to go even further than that, providing a range of additional tools such as communications, task schedules, documents & file storage. The aim is to keep everything not just in one place but streamlined as well. By highlighting due dates, upcoming deadlines are easier to find and manage to ensure that multiple projects are completed on time.