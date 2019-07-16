The Fitbit Charge 3 is a steal on Amazon Prime Day, but it won't hang around

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is our top recommendation for the best fitness tracker, and Amazon has slashed the price for Amazon Prime Day.

This sleek, lightweight fitness tracker is a fantastic all-rounder, with all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and great insights into your overall wellbeing. It automatically detects when you begin and workout and what you're doing, and you can use it to track your runs by pairing it with your phone's GPS.

Its screen is bright, clear and easy to read, and although it's black and white, we don't think that's much of a problem.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Fitbit Charge 3 by £41 for Amazon Prime Day. This slick, lightweight fitness tracker automatically recognises the type of workout you've started, and features sleep tracking and 27-hour heart rate monitoring. At well under £100, it won't hang around for long.

