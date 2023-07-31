TCL's new 98-inch 4K TV is as ridiculously cheap as it is ridiculously big

It is a truth universally acknowledged that big TVs mean big price tags, but TCL doesn't seem to have gotten the memo. Following in the footsteps of its C735 and R754, affordable 98-inchers for Europe and the US, respectively, and its relatively affordable 98-inch mini-LED for Japan, it's launched yet another 98-inch TV in Europe – and this one's the cheapest yet.

The new TV is a 98-inch 4K LCD TV with the product model number P745, and when it launches in late August or early September it'll be priced at €2,800. That works out as roughly $3,100 / £2,400 / AU$4,600, which massively undercuts anything at this size in the market – Samsung's 98-inch QLED 4K TV costs $7,999.99 in comparison.

TCL P745 – specifications and key features

TCL says that unlike its smaller siblings in the same model range (the P745 comes in sizes ranging from 43-inches to 95-inches), this TV is getting a 100/120Hz LCD panel with HDMI 2.1 ports and 144Hz VRR. There's HDR 10, HDR10+, version 11 of the Google TV OS and Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos decoding/passthrough.

Whenever you see an affordable TV the first question is: which corners have been cut? Here, the obvious omission is LED local dimming – so if you're looking for the ultimate big-screen HDR experience then this isn't going to be the big TV for you.

However, if you're looking for an absolutely enormous television that doesn't also have an absolutely enormous price tag this looks like good value, and the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 is handy if you're planning some big-screen console gaming too.

However, if like me you simply don't have the room for a 98-inch TV, TCL also makes some really good TVs for more modest sized apartments. Check out our guide to the best TCL TVs you can buy today to find out more.