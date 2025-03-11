Warner Bros is replacing some DVDs that ‘rot’ and become unwatchable – but there’s a big catch that undermines the value of physical media

Some Warner Bros DVDs won't play due to material problems

Affected discs were made between 2006 and 2008

Warner Bros is replacing discs, but not all movies are still available

Of all the advantages of physical media – picture and sound quality, extra features, impressing visitors to your home with your excellent and eclectic taste – one of the most important ones is permanence. Unlike movies on the best streaming services, movies won't suddenly disappear from your shelves overnight because of licensing issues or cost-cutting.

Unless… they rot.

A new plague of disc rot has been discovered, and it's affecting Warner Bros Home Entertainment movies manufactured between 2006 and 2008. The rot renders the discs unplayable, and while Warner Bros is offering replacements, it can't replace them all.

Why isn't Warner Bros replacing every rotted disc?

The short answer is that it can't. As the firm explained in a statement, "Where possible, the defective discs have been replaced with the same title. However, as some of the affected titles are no longer in print or the rights have expired, consumers have been offered an exchange for a title of like-value."

Disc rot isn't new – it affected laserdiscs, and CDs, and every other shiny disc format since. But this particular outbreak is happening very early in the discs' lifespan.

Disc rot is oxidization, and it's very unusual to have that happen on discs that are still relatively young. In ideal conditions and with careful storage and handling a DVD could last as long as 100 years, and even the lowest lifespan expectation is around 30 years.

However, if the manufacturing isn't perfect, then the lifespan can be much shorter: for example, the phenomenon of disc bronzing, a form of disc rot affecting compact discs in the early 1990s, was largely found in discs made at a specific UK factory between 1988 and 1993.

There's no cure for disc rot, so if you think you might have some of the affected titles it's a good idea to check them now: disc rot is often visible on the disc itself, usually as a cloudy area, but it's most apparent when you actually play the disc: rot means it doesn't work properly.

As for prevention, other than careful handling and storage there's not a great deal you can do to prevent something that's mostly the result of manufacturing issues.

And it's all especially frustrating in this case, where collectors of physical media may be keeping these discs because a particular movie – or feature, or commentary – is hard to find or not available now. That's not a problem if Warner Bros can really replace the disc, but when it can't we're facing the question of how can we secure access to art for the future?

People who rip discs to make a backup aren't necessarily immune either: rewritable Blu-Rays and DVD discs may only have a lifespan of five to 10 years. But it's more understandable than ever that people want a backup of the things they want to keep most – even the physical object isn't safe from change.