I tried JBL’s new Dolby Atmos and Xbox-friendly AV receivers and Stage 2 speakers, and it’s high-end sound without the high-end price

Not surprisingly, the entrances to New York City’s music recording studios are almost always unmarked. That was the case on October 16, 2024 when I visited Republic Studios, in the city’s Chelsea district, for the launch of JBL’s Modern Audio AV receivers (AVRs) and Stage 2 speakers. Luckily for me, next to Republic’s front door on the day of my arrival was a large “JBL” sign decked out in the company’s trademark burnt orange color.

The Modern Audio AVRs and Stage 2 speakers are not aimed at deep-pocketed high-end audio enthusiasts. Rather, they target the latest generation of music and movie lovers, many of whom haven’t upgraded from the best wireless speakers, best headphones, and best soundbars due to the cost and complexity of getting better sound.

Suggested retail pricing for the Modern Audio AVRs, five models in all, ranges from $399 (around £310 / AU$600) to $1,599 (around £1,230 / AU$2,420). The eight different Stage 2 speaker models range in price from $299 (around £230 / AU$450) to $1,195 (around £920 / AU$1,800) per pair. This means that $1,700 can buy a complete 5.1-channel audio system. Both product lines are available in Espresso (black), which many will find appealing for a darkened TV room, and a modern, clean-looking Latte (white).

(Image credit: Howard Kneller)

Entering through the studio’s reception, I found myself in a very large open room containing stylish lounge and bar areas. I later learned that the room is used by Republic’s staff and its guests for parties, music release events, live performances by artists like the Jonas Brothers, and creative meetings.

I was then escorted along with several other press members into a large theater where we were shown a video presentation and heard from JBL, Dolby Laboratories, and Republic Studios representatives about the Modern Audio AVRs and Stage 2 speakers. A generous selection of both product lines was set up in the theater and elsewhere in the studio for two-channel and multi-channel Dolby Atmos demos, which I will discuss momentarily.

(Image credit: Howard Kneller)

Modern Audio AV receivers

The Modern Audio lineup are the first JBL-branded AVRs and they emphasize simplicity and style. Their faceplates have full-color displays and a clean, minimalist, Apple-esque industrial design that is said to provide only what the customer wants – controls for volume, input, and surround sound mode. They are not made to connect to other audio-only components, but rather devices such as one of the best TVs and gaming consoles via HDMI connections.

Each AVR features built-in “EZ-Set EQ” app-based calibration to optimize the sound to the user’s room and the top two models are also Dirac Live ready. Each AVR also integrates with IoT smart home products such as lighting and window shades. Further, the AVRs are said to be easy to operate and connect to a Wi-Fi network and Bluetooth devices quickly and with no fuss. Their remote controls are said to be simple and non-imposing. And in a feature that’s inspired by some gaming devices, the two upper-level AVRs sport color-changeable LED lighting under their chassis.

As you go up the Modern Audio AVR line, you get, among other things, higher performance, increased power to accommodate larger rooms, more audio channels, and the ability to decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats.

Stage 2 speakers

The eight Stage 2 speaker models consist of floorstanders, bookshelves, and subwoofers (two of each type), a center channel, and an Atmos-enabled height module. Optional stands for the bookshelf models retail at $249 per pair.

The design and construction of the Stage 2 speakers display lots of technological know-how. To enhance efficiency, dynamics, and off-axis response, the bookshelves and towers feature anodized aluminum tweeters in a newly designed horn waveguide. Each of the line’s speakers has Polycellulose ribbed woofer cones for what is said to be deep, accurate, room-filling bass. Finally, premium inductors, capacitors, and other components in the speakers’ crossovers are also said to improve performance.

For the Stage 2 speakers, the higher-end models allow for increased performance, often in the bass and upper bass frequencies, and the ability to work well in larger rooms.

(Image credit: Howard Kneller)

Stereo demos

The focus of the Modern AVR and Stage 2 gear in the theater was on two-channel audio, with a JBL Spinner BT ($399) Bluetooth-enabled turntable pressed into action for the occasion. Various model configurations were demoed, but regardless of configuration, the takeaway was that these days, upgraded sound is not out of reach for the younger generation.

With tracks from artists such as the Beatles, Shaed, Rihanna, Lizzo, Owl City, and Ariana Grande, instruments were cleanly delineated from each other with plenty of air between them. The noise floor was low, electronic instruments and sounds were crisp and punchy, and acoustic ones were warm and tonally on the mark. Bass notes sounded extended and deep. Take for, example, Rihanna’s Love the Way You Like (Piano version), where the singer’s voice was silky and without fatiguing sibilance. On Lizzo’s About Dam Time, the bass notes were deep, tuneful, and had my head bobbing up and down. Bluetooth performance from the Spinner BT ‘table was very satisfying.

(Image credit: Howard Kneller)

Home theater demos

We then headed through one of the recording studios towards Republic’s artist’s lounge for multi-channel Dolby Atmos demos in a Modern AVR/Stage 2 speaker channel system. On the way there, we passed striking music-related art and an incredible selection of guitars hanging on the studio’s walls.

With a scene from the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the sounds of pounding thunder and a truck smashing through a gate, repeatedly flipping over in a wooden area and smashing through trees, were detailed, clean, and impactful. With Top Gun: Maverick, the gunfire and missile strikes were just as visceral. Even the sound of air rushing around the planes while they traveled at Mach speed was detailed and convincing.

Audio for the modern era

They say that the high-end audio business is doomed as the younger generation is unwilling to upgrade their home audio gear due to the costs and inconveniences of separate components. With the Modern AVRs and Stage 2 Speakers, JBL has made getting better sound painless, both for consumers and their wallets. Since these products are from a single brand, they will almost certainly work well together and deliver great-sounding music. For movie and gaming fans, just add a video source or console and you’re good to go.