England vs Sri Lanka live stream: How to watch the 1st Test match online

After a successful series against the West Indies, England return to face Sri Lanka at what should be a very lively Old Trafford. You can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock England vs Sri Lanka live streams from anywhere.

The key headline for the hosts is the absence of Ben Stokes. The skipper was injured playing for Northern Supercharges in The Hundred and is out for the rest of the summer. Ollie Pope will lead the side in his absence, with big-hitting batter Harry Brooks serving as vice-captain. Matt Potts returns to the side, as does Dan Lawrence, replacing the injured Zak Crawley at the top of the order. Jamie Smith keeps the gloves and he, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson all jump up the order as England try to fill that Ben Stokes-sized hole.

This is The Lions' first visit to English shores for a Test series since 2016. The legendary Sanath Jayasuriya is currently interim head coach, with Dhananjaya de Silva the captain. Under this leadership, they won all three Tests against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. However, they previously lost all four Tests played against Pakistan and New Zealand, showing how much of a challenge this series will be.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV , specifically the Willow Xtra channel, is the place to watch the First Test in the US, with play set to begin at 6am ET / 3am PT across all five days (starting on the morning of Wednesday, Aug 20). Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through Sling TV (from $10 per month), or it can be added to your existing plan.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries, but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN which changes your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to stream England vs Sri Lanka first Test live from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch England vs Sri Lanka cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka first Test in the UK

England vs Sri Lanka is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST across all five days. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka in Australia

You can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on a combination of Fox Sports. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $35 a month. New customers get a 7-day free trial. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox. If you're an Aussie abroad, you can access the service using NordVPN.

