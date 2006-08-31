Dreambox 7020-S

The Dreambox's pretty much unrivalled customisation potential wins it a top placing among receivers for the must-have-everything satellite viewer. Its Linux-based operating system is open to all sorts of customisation and, indeed, has led to the creation of a thriving community of ingenious DIY software makers distributing their efforts via the internet.

Among myriad software plugins, you can modify the receiver to stream video and add a blind search option. The Dreambox 7020 has a distinctive LCD screen, and can be used as single-tuner PVR. It'll also function as part of a DiSEqC or USALS system and comes with an EPG and very good connectivity. Potential for the most demanding enthusiast.