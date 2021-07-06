Here's why web design is even more important than you think

A study by American website builder and web hosting company Squarespace has revealed that having an online presence is top of the priority list for Gen Zs and Millennials.

Squarespace partnered with The Harris Poll to survey over 2,000 US adults, in an effort to uncover the roles of websites in daily life and how memorable they are.

Amongst the many findings, the report unearthed that around one in two Americans (49%) can remember the color of a website better than someone's eye color – and 71% of Millennials and 58% of Gen Zs agree.

Bask in online glory

Around 60% of Gen Z and 62% of Millennials believe that how you present yourself online is more important than how you present yourself in person.

Interestingly, the findings also revealed that Gen Z are more likely to remember off the top of their head the last website they visited (43%) than their partner's birthday (38%) or their social security number (31%).

Furthermore, nearly half (44%) of Gen Z and 39% of Millennials say they make a better impression online than in person, versus 21% of Gen X and 8% of Baby Boomers.

"Americans browse over 3,000 websites a year, and our research shows that the things we see online can make a more lasting impression than things we see in person," said Kinjil Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer at Squarespace.

"This is why it's so important to create a well-designed presence across all the things you do on the web."