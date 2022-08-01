You can now replace Stray’s cat with gaming’s favorite dragon

Audio player loading…

Spyro has come to the dingy neon streets of Stray in a new mod that turns the feline adventure into a serpent’s sojourn.

While Stray’s silent cat has leaped into Doom, a significantly scalier creature has come to replace it. The pithily named Spyro the Dragon mod (opens in new tab) swaps Stray’s furry hero with the classic purple mascot.

The mod lets you play as Spyro and replaces every other cat you encounter in the game with another dragon of a different color or pattern. Using the Spyro character model from 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy, the dragon’s hi-res textures make it fit right in with Stray's stranger-than-fiction city.

This is a mod, though, so you’ll need to be running Stray on PC to get it going. If you’re a PS5 or PS4 owner, you have luck of a different kind, as console gamers can play Stray for free with this neat trick.

Swooping in

(Image credit: Nexus Mods / MrMarco1003)

Spyro fits the role surprisingly well. Despite being a fire-breathing dragon, he’s a similar size to Stray’s tabby, letting him slot right into the cyberpunk world without too much discrepancy. It also helps that he’s a pretty friendly fella, and rivals even the most cuddly cat for cuteness.

With no official Spyro game announced to be in development, fans of the 3D platformer might have to make do with this mod for the time being. Stray’s single-button jumping can’t rival the fluid aerial platforming of the original series, although it's arguably at its best when you're doing nothing at all. Even Insomniac, the original dev studio behind Spyro, is on board, tweeting (opens in new tab) support for the mod.

Creator CelticDragon85 says (opens in new tab) they’re also keen to see Stray’s cat replaced with Pokémon’s Eevee or Mew, so look out for more fury imposters making their way to the game. If only someone could combine these skins with the Stray splitscreen multiplayer mod, we’d be all set.

As for how to insert Spyro in your own game, learn how to install Stray mods with our handy guide. You’ll be splicing dragons into BlueTwelve’s adventure game in no time.