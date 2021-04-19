Where to watch Run: Stream every episode online

If you’re looking for a new show to binge on, you might want to watch Run. Created by Vicky Jones, this comedy thriller was first broadcast on HBO in 2020, and though no second season has been commissioned, the seven episodes are well worth catching up on. We’ll tell you where you can find it online in this guide.

Run stars Merritt Wever as the unhappily married Ruby Richardson, whose life is turned upside down when she receives a text simply saying ‘RUN’. It’s revealed that, 17 years earlier, she made a playful pact with a college boyfriend: if either of them ever wanted to escape their life, they’d send this text to the other and then meet at Grand Central Station to embark on an epic US road trip.

The series stars Domhnall Gleeson as Billy, the aforementioned college boyfriend, and Rich Sommer as Ruby’s husband Laurence. Phoebe Waller-Bridge also makes an appearance as a woman they encounter on their journey. The series was critically praised for its energetic pace, witty subversion of rom-com clichés, and the stellar performances of Wever and Gleeson.

While HBO Max is the home of Run in the US, you’ll find it on different online platforms depending on where you are in the world. In this article, we explain how to watch Run if you’re in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada.

How to watch Run online in the US

As Run is a HBO original show, HBO Max is the main streaming service for watching it in the US. An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month and the service can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, various tablets, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. In addition to Run, you can stream a broad selection of series and films through HBO Max. You may also be interested in I May Destroy You, a British series starring Michaela Coel as a woman recovering from sexual assault. Or Girls, Lena Dunham’s sitcom about a group of friends figuring out life in New York City. Run is also available to buy—with no subscription required—from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango Now, and Vudu. Prices vary but Google Play seems to be the cheapest option, offering the full season for $12.99.

How to watch Run online: stream every episode in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream Run via Sky. Find a Sky TV deal for the basic package and watch with Run originally airing on Sky Comedy. For cord cutters, you can also watch Run on Now TV. A Now TV Entertainment Pass costs £9.99 a month, or you can get a seven-day free trial - just long enough to watch an episode a day. You can also buy the series without a subscription via Amazon Prime Video, for £15.04 in HD or £11.44 in SD, Apple TV for £16.99, Google Play for £12.99, or Sky Store for £16.99. The best price currently available is £12.99 for all seven episodes on Google Play.

How to stream Run and watch every episode online in Canada

For Canadians, Run is available to stream via Crave, though only as part of the Movies+HBO add-on. This costs an extra CAD$9.99 a month on top of the main CAD$9.99/month Crave subscription. It’s possible, however, to get a seven-day free trial. If you want to purchase the whole series without any subscriptions, you can do so from Google Play for CAD$16.99, or from Apple TV for CAD$23.99.

Don't miss: how to watch an NHL live stream this season

How to watch Run: stream every episode online in Australia

In Australia, subscribers to Binge and Foxtel Now can stream every episode of Run. Both streaming services can be accessed through a wide range of smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices. Binge offers a two-week free trial, while Foxtel Now offers a ten-day free trial. You can also purchase the series for AU$24.99 from Apple TV, or for AU$20.99 from Google Play or Telstra.

Looking for the 2020 film of the same name starring Sarah Paulson? You can watch Run on Hulu in the US, or on Netflix across other territories around the world, including the UK.