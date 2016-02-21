Halo Smart Band lets you make a phone call by flicking your wrist

There's going to be no shortage of smart-fused wearable technology at MWC 2016, but the Halo Smart Band will be hard to beat in the looks department.

Designed by Jacob Jensen - the Danish designer who has more Red Dots to his name than a Predator movie - the Halo Smart Band uses gestures to control your smart phone. There are a handful to choose from.

You can rotate your wrist like you are conducting a symphony to start a phone call with a chosen person in your phone book. You can also control music on your phone and activate the camera.

The Halo Smart Band links up to your phone through Bluetooth and beneath the bling lies a more serious piece of technology: it doubles up as an SOS distress alert which is activated by tapping on the device three times. An alert is then pinged to a chosen phone contact.

If you don't fancy wearing the Halo Smart Band as an, er, band, the front also detaches and can be worn like a brooch.

Techradar had a go with the Halo at MWC and found it to be a lot of fun. The gestures can be as subtle or as flamboyant as you like - although you do have to get them exactly right for it to work.

We managed to summon the camera when we tried to make a phone call, but that's more to do with our lack of dexterity than the band itself.

The Halo Smart Band is set for release sometime this Summer, with pricing to be announced and a number of colours available, including black and white.