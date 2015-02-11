Despite the hype, Android Wear adoption is pretty low

Wearables are probably the most-hyped thing in the world of tech right now, but that doesn't mean they're selling well.

Just around 720,000 Android Wear smartwatches were sold during 2014, of a total of 4.6 million wrist-worn wearables, according to the analysts at Canalys. The best-seller? Unsurprisingly, it was the Moto 360.

Considering a lot of would-be smartwatch wearers are likely waiting for the Apple Watch to drop, 4.6 million is a pretty decent total, but Android Wear - the biggest single wearables platform, uniting a ton of different devices - makes up less than a fifth of that total.

Even long-time Android phone makers like HTC are starting to ignore Android Wear in favor of their own wearable solutions - or so the rumors say.

Ultimatum

As a new area of tech products, wearables are seeing slow growth on the consumer side and big promotion from the companies making them - and that shouldn't surprise anyone.

But unless we see some standout Android Wear bands this year, the Google platform might be in trouble - especially once the Apple Watch drops and steals the spotlight like Apple products always do.

