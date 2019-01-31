Want to test the next big Windows 10 (19H2) update? You can sign up now

Microsoft has opened the doors for those Insiders who want to ‘skip ahead’ and go straight to early testing of the next big update of Windows 10 which is due to land in late 2019 (19H2).

This isn’t surprising, considering earlier this week, we heard that Microsoft is preparing to roll out 19H2 builds of Windows 10 to testers in just a few weeks (and indeed an internal build – version 18823 – was spotted recently, too).

Current testing is on 19H1, the update due to arrive in the first half of this year – probably April – and those skipping ahead to test the next major Windows 10 upgrade can expect to encounter lots of bugs early on, as ever.

If you wish to skip ahead to 19H2, you better get on board now, as places are limited and they tend to disappear quickly. You can opt-in following the instructions as tweeted by Microsoft below.

Hello #WindowsInsiders, have opened up Skip Ahead again so those Insiders interested in trying out super-early builds from our dev branch. Note opt-in's are limited and once Skip Ahead is full, you will no longer be able to opt-in. pic.twitter.com/Vy1J2bqakvJanuary 30, 2019

The enrolment process actually went live late yesterday, which again underlines the urgency with which you’ll need to move if you want to get in.

Bug ahead

That said, apparently when the gates were officially opened, a bug was present that meant plenty of folks couldn’t see the option to sign up for ‘skip ahead’. At the time, Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider team, acknowledged there was a problem and said Microsoft was looking into it.

Shortly after, however, he said the issue was resolved, so all should hopefully be fine by now. If you’re still not getting the option to join ‘skip ahead’, you could always try rebooting (that age-old solution to everything).

Mind you, the bug just might have worked in some people’s favor, in terms of slowing down the number of testers who have managed to subscribe in the last 12 hours, and maybe giving you a better chance of getting in today.

Some of the best laptops of 2019 run Windows 10

Via Windows Central