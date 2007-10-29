Weekend news roundup: 26-28 October

Now that the weekend has come to a close and it's time to head back to work, take a look at some of the news stories you might have missed over the weekend.

Microsoft apologises

Under fire from technology pundits and consumers alike, Microsoft has issued an apology for its Windows Update issues that caused users a slew of issues still to be fixed. Microsoft has been quick to point fingers as of late, but has finally decided to take the blame itself.

The sub-$200 (£97) HD DVD player has finally become a reality online and in brick-and-mortar stores. According to reports, the new low-priced Toshiba HD-A2 player could help spur significant sales for the high-def format, which has yet to eclipse Blu-ray in software sales.

Installation problems plague Leopard

While the release of Apple's Leopard was welcomed with open arms by people around the world, it seems Leopard has been subject to some installation problems. Apple has acknowledged the issue and promises to find solutions as quickly as possible.

After some digging, a few intrepid Leopard users have found that the new Apple operating system features some device drivers that indicate a new MacBook may be on its way. Even better for Apple users, it seems a Mac Mini upgrade may be on its way as well, but so far Apple has yet to confirm any such report.

It looks like there is some trouble in the Apple founder paradise. According to Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computer with current CEO, Steve Jobs, iPhone unlockers have every right to do what they do. Even better, Woz attacked Jobs for being such a hypocrite and not listening to the needs of customers. Ouch!

In a move that could spark a whole new kind of processor war, AMD has gained a significant portion of the mobile processor market and could be making inroads in the overall microprocessor market.

Is the iPhone going to Canada? According to numerous reports, the possibility of an iPhone in Canada has long been believed to be a misnomer. With naming issues that Apple has yet to overcome, it seems an iPhone is unlikely. But over the weekend, a rumour has emerged that the iPhone will be hitting Canadian shores on 7 December. Could it be true? Time will tell.