Twitch to host massive interactive Pokémon marathon

Twitch has partnered with the Pokémon Company to announce Pokémon: The Series - a Poké-extravaganza which will feature 16 movies and 19 TV seasons live streamed over several different marathons.

In addition, there will be a Twitch-exclusive extension - called Twitch Presents: Pokémon Badge Collector - which adds an interactive overlay to the broadcast, allowing viewers to virtually collect Pokémon badges. The more badges you have, the more points you collect - gather enough points and you can make it to the leaderboard.

Here’s what the overlay looks like:

How can you watch?

The marathon will start next week and run into 2019, beginning with the first season - Pokémon: Indigo League - on August 27 at 10am PDT / 6pm BST / 1pm EDT (or 3am August 28).

You can watch the marathons via the Twitch Presents channel - there will even be dubs of French, German, Spanish, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese on its companion channels.

You can see the full list of featured movies and series (with dates and times) listed on Twitch Presents. But films include Pokémon: The Movie 2000, Pokémon: The First Movie and Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai.