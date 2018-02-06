This smartwatch looks like a cheap Apple Watch and has 45 days battery life

A new smartwatch from little known manufacturer Huami looks a little bit like one of the world's most famous pieces of smart wristwear while also having a super low price and long battery life.

The Huami Amazfit Bip only costs $99 (about £70, AU$120) but it features between 30 days and 45 days of battery life depending on how you use it. Huami says if you use it normally you'll get the full month's charge, while if you want more you can put it in a mode with minimal notifications to save life.

The Amazfit Bip comes with sleep and sports tracking with fitness modes including running, treadmill, walking and cycling, plus the company has confirmed it wants to bring further sports to the watch in the future too.

A bit of a blip?

There's GPS built-in as well as an optical heart rate sensor, air pressure monitor and geomagnetic tech, so this should be able to track some interesting smart stats directly from your wrist.

Image 1 of 4 Huami Amazfit Bip in Onyx Black Image 2 of 4 Huami Amazfit Bip in Kokoda Green Image 3 of 4 Huami Amazfit Bip in White Cloud Image 4 of 4 Huami Amazfit Bip in Cinnabar Red

On the front there's a 1.28-inch color screen that doesn't look like it'll blow you away, but it seems to display all of the stats you'd expect from a cheaper smartwatch.

The design is also IP68 rated, so though you won't be encouraged to take this watch into the pool it should be resistant to water damage from rain and accidentally dropping it in the sink.

If you live in the US, you can buy the watch in Onyx Black now for $99 and it should start shipping in the next couple of days. If you want the Cinnabar Red, White Cloud or Kokoda Green versions you'll have to wait for shipping around March 30.

We've yet to have word for other markets, but we've asked Huami about its plans for a global release and we will update this story when we hear back.