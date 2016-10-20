There's a secret one-handed keyboard hidden in iOS

You might think you've seen everything there is to see in iOS , but we've got a surprise for you: there's a one-handed keyboard hidden inside the code that you can't use, at least for the time being.

The keyboard was discovered by developer Steve Troughton-Smith through the iOS Simulator program - apparently it's been there since all the way back in iOS 8, just waiting for someone to spot it.

It's activated with a swipe in from the edge of the screen and it works from either side, so it's equally useful whether you're left or right-handed.

Bigger phones, smaller keyboards

It's not really surprising that Apple would be working on something like this, as its phones are getting bigger and the Google Keyboard has a one-handed mode of its own. The puzzle is why it hasn't officially appeared yet.

Once activated, the keys on the keyboard scrunch together to make them easier to access with a finger reach, and quick shortcuts to copy and paste commands appear at the side in the space created.

You can actually get at the one-handed keyboard feature now if you want, but it involves jailbreaking your iPhone, which you may or may not want to do. If you're so inclined, then there are instructions here .