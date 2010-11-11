Virgin Media seals deal for Five catch-up TV

Virgin Media has announced that it is has sealed a deal with Five for its Demand Five catch up and video-on-demand service.

The cable giant has nabbed a key deal for the platform, with Five's catalogue now arriving on its admired Catch Up TV service – including content from the Five, Fiver and Five USA channels.

The deal is a multiscreen offering, meaning that the programmes wil be available on mobile and internet through Virgin Media, and the addition will not cost customers any extra.

You're a Mentalist!

Programs that will be available include British shows like The Gadget Show and Fifth Gear and some of the Five's key US imports like The Mentalist, Grey's Anatomy and CSI: Miami.

And who could forget the Australian behemoths of soap – Neighbours and Home and Away.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media said: "We're delighted to add Demand Five to our pioneering TV On Demand service and to complete our offering of terrestrial TV catch-up services.

"With a high calibre of shows including quality US drama, popular Australian soaps and entertaining and informative home grown programmes with many in HD, Demand Five has something for everyone."

Jonathan Lewis, Head of Digital Media at Channel 5 Broadcasting Ltd added: "We're really pleased to be able to offer Demand Five through Virgin Media, giving even more consumers the opportunity to watch a selection of our great shows, at a time convenient to them whilst still being able to enjoy the high quality of a full TV experience."