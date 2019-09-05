TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards 2019: Best peripherals

Last month we gave our readers a chance to cast their vote to help us narrow down our extensive longlists of the best B2B tech and accessories for the TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards 2019, in partnership with Avast Business. Well the votes have been counted and here are our picks for the best peripherals in 2019.

These are the best business accessories of 2019

(Image credit: Epson)

Best Business Printer: Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4740

This business-centric all-in-one inkjet printer is this year’s pick for the best business printer despite the fact that it was released in 2017. The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4740 offers excellent overall print quality with relatively low running costs which is why so many businesses rely on this printer day in and day out. Features such as Wi-Fi direct, NFC, auto duplexing, automatic document feeding and two-sided scanning make it even easier to send and print documents fast.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Display Product for Business: Dell UltraSharp UP3218K

If you need a monitor with 8K resolution and fantastic color accuracy, look no further than the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K. This monitor was chosen as the best display product for business this year because its large 32-inch screen makes multitasking a joy while its gorgeous colors make it quite useful when editing photos. The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K’s design is sleek enough to stand out in any office but its high price may be hard for smaller firms to justify.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Best Network Product for Business: Huawei E5788 Gigabit LTE Cat.16 Mobile Hotspot

A mobile hotspot can make all the difference when trying to get some work done on the road and the Huawei E5788 Gigabit LTE Cat. 16 Mobile Hotspot takes things to a whole nother level. In addition to being the world’s first LTE Cat. 16 mobile hotspot, the device also comes unlocked which makes it perfect for travelling. Huawei has included a 2.4-inch touchscreen to make setting up your hotspot easier and with support for up to 32 users, an entire team can put the device to good use.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Best Storage Device for Business: Samsung 31TB PM1643 SSD

The Samsung 31TB PM 1643 SSD is this year’s best storage device for business as well as the world’s largest solid state drive. With 30.72 terabytes of usable storage on one drive, businesses can rest easy knowing they can store all of their large files in one place. Since Samsung has managed to cram this much storage into a 2.5-inch form factor, you can easily fit two of these drives into a desktop computer. The drive itself is built from 32 sticks of 1TB NAND flash packages which all contain 16 layers of 512GB 3D Vertical NAND chips, giving it two times the capacity and speed of its predecessor.