Sony commits to Firefox OS, promises first device in 2014

Update: Though Mozilla scored some big name partners to back its Firefox OS, one major manufacturer will reportedly sit the system out - Samsung.

As reported by CNET, a high-level Sammy exec said at MWC the company isn't interested in what Mozilla's cooking.

The news isn't shocking in the slightest - Android has been a gold mine for Samsung while the company also has plans for Tizen-based smartphones this year.

If Samsung competitors keep siding with Firefox, the new OS might not have too much to worry about come launch.

Sony has thrown its considerable weight behind the new Mozilla Firefox mobile operating system, promising to launch its first device on the open source platform next year.

The Japanese manufacturer has teamed up with network Telefonica (which owns O2 in the U.K.) with the aim of bringing a device (or devices) running the HTML5-friendly software to market sometime in 2014.

The announcement came at MWC 2013 in Barcelona, where Sony and Telefonica revealed a multi-year deal for the latter to stock the former's Android-based Xperia devices in territories around the world.

With the news, Sony becomes the fifth company to commit to Firefox OS devices, with LG, Huawei, ZTE and Alcatel also in on the act.

Premium Sony experience

Earlier today, Chinese manufacturer ZTE became the first company to reveal a Firefox-based handset with its 3.5-inch, entry-level ZTE Open device, which will go on sale later this year.

However, Sony's entry into the arena promises a more premium experience, with the company underlining the 'great potential' of Mozilla's mobile offering.

"At Sony Mobile we continue to evaluate innovative technologies that can help deliver the premium user experiences that Sony's consumers expect," said Bob Ishida, deputy CEO and head of products business group at Sony Mobile Communications.

"Our engineers are now working with Firefox OS Mobile and HTML5, evolving technologies which show great potential. In addition, we continue to work with our operator partners, including Telefónica, on a development project with an ambition to bring a product to market in 2014."

Via The Next Web