Samsung's QLED-OLED hybrid TV may have been leaked by CES 2022

Samsung's long-rumored QD-OLED TV – a marriage of its legacy quantum dot (or QLED) technology and the OLED displays favored by many of its competitors – looks to have arrived.

Samsung hasn't formally announced the new display range, but it looks like CES 2022 did it instead. CNET has spotted a product listing for a "Samsung 65" QD-DISPLAY TV" on the CES.tech website, honoring the unannounced television in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

The post states that "Samsung’s 65” QD-Display TV is the world’s first true RGB self-emitting Quantum Dot OLED display—revolutionizing TV by combining the contrast levels of RGB OLED with the color and brightness of quantum dots for ultimate visuals.

"The QD-Display TV combines a groundbreaking new QD-OLED display with Samsung’s gorgeous Infinity One Design and immersive Object Tracking Sound technology. It’s built with our 2022 Neo Quantum Processor for superior image quality, while boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs—both wins for gamers.

"With impeccable visuals, sound, and speed, the QD-Display TV represents the next frontier in home entertainment."

An open secret

We've been hearing about QD-OLED hybrids as far back as 2019, so it's a relief that they're now on the cusp of coming to market.

For those not up to date on the latest TV lingo, it sounds like Samsung's new set will make use of a zero-bezel design, as flagship new Samsung TVs do these days.

It'll be a standard high-spec Samsung TV on the outside, including good support for HDMI 2.1, a high 144Hz refresh rate, an advanced Neo Quantum 4K processor, and detailed sound from Samsung's OTS (Object Tracking Sound) technology, which uses an array of drivers around the screen to offer detailed and three-dimensional audio.

Crucially, though, it'll be an OLED TV on the inside, using a self-emitting OLED panel for rich colors and infinite contrast between dark and light areas of the screen – an area OLED has a big advantage over LCD or QLED setups.

With Samsung's quantum dot tech added into the mix, though, the QD-Display TV has the potential to outdo anything on the market today. We'll just have to see whether it really delivers.