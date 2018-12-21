Samsung Galaxy S10 display leak hints at even thinner bezels

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 Lite could well boast the slimmest bezels ever on a flagship from the South Korean firm according to a new leak.

HTML5 test benchmarks, spotted by Mobiel Kopen, claim to be from the Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G970F) and the Galaxy S10 Plus (SM-G975F) and reveal their screen resolutions and a new aspect ratio.

According the the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a full HD, 1080 x 2280 display, while the Galaxy S10 Plus screen is expected to be a QHD, 1440 x 3040 offering.

Compare the S10 Plus resolution to the 1440 x 2960 display on the Galaxy S9 Plus and you'll note there are more vertical pixels packed in, suggesting a taller aspect ratio of 19:9 over 6.4 inches for the new handset (versus 18.5:9 over 6.2 inches on the S9 Plus).

An increase in height of the displays on the Galaxy S10 trio (we assume the standard S10 will also adopt the 19:9 ratio) hints at a reduction in bezel size above and below the display.

It also further pushes forward rumors pointing towards the use of Samsung's Infinity O display (which sees the front-facing camera completely surrounded by screen in a 'pinhole' design).

Samsung's also working on a new camera night mode

The Galaxy S10 handsets may offer up a new camera feature as well, with reports claiming that Samsung is working on a camera mode to rival Google's impressive 'Night Sight' on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

According to XDA Developers, who decompiled the Samsung Camera APK on the Galaxy Note 9, the feature is called 'Bright Night' and will work in a similar way to Google's night mode.

The following code was discovered by XDA Developers:

<string name="Title_bright_night">Bright night</string> <string name="smart_tips_bright_night_description"> Suggest mode to take bright pictures even in very dark conditions. </string> <string name="super_night_guide_capture"> Hold your phone steady. Taking picture. </string> <string name="super_night_guide_ready"> Brighten up this shot with Bright night. </string> <string name="bright_night_summary"> Take bright pictures even in very dark conditions </string> <string name="SM_NIGHT"> Night </string> <string name="SM_NIGHT_description"> Take multiple shots and combine them to get brighter, clearer pictures in low light without using the flash. </string> <string name="bright_night_summary"> Take bright pictures even in very dark conditions. </string>

There's no guarantee that Bright Night will launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, but it would make sense and we could see the feature hit the Note 9 and S9 duo as well, considering information on it is already in the code for the former.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch to take place either at MWC 2019 at the end of February, or sometime in March 2019.

Via PhoneArena