Samsung launches 26x zoom bridge camera

The new Samsung WB100 has a 26x optical zoom

Samsung has announced a new high zoom bridge camera to sit in its range of WB cameras.

The WB100 features a 26x f/3.1 - 5.9 optical high zoom with a 22.3mm wide-angle lens.

A 16 million pixel 1/2.3 inch CCD sensor can be found on board the camera, while Dual Image Stabilisation is included to help combat blur from hand shake.

HD video recording at 720p is available, with a 30p frame rate. 3D photo capture, and panorama mode are also included.

Effects

Other fun features include smart filters, magic frame, picture in picture and split shot.

The camera has a native sensitivity run of ISO 80 - 1600, although this can be expanded up to 3200 when shooting at low resolution (3 million pixels).

Powered by 4x AA batteries, the camera also has a 3 inch TFT LCD on the back of the camera.

The WB100 is styled with a soft hand grip and a metallic design, while Samsung claims that the menus are easily navigated and easy to use.

The Samsung WB100 price is yet to be confirmed, as is a launch date, but we do know that it will be available in either black or red.