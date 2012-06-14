Nikon announces two new zoom lenses

Two new zoom lenses, one for full-frame cameras and another for APS-C format cameras, have been revealed by Nikon.

First up, the new Nikkor 24-85mm f/3.5-4.5G ED VR standard zoom lens is designed for FX format (full frame) cameras in Nikon's range.

The lens includes a number of features, including vibration reduction (VR II) which provides camera shake compensation up to an equivalent of four stops. It also features a silent wave motor (STM) for quiet autofocusing operation.

Two focus modes, M/A (autofocus with manual override) and M (manual) are available. Nikon promises that the optical system with aspherical lens elements is optimised for use with its latest cameras, such as the Nikon D800.

The Nikkor 24-85mm f/3.5-4.5G ED VR lens price is £519.99 ($803) and will be available from 28th June 2012.

High zoom

Secondly, a lens designed for FX format (APS-C) cameras features the world's highest zoom ratio of any DSLR lens.

With a range of 18-300 mm, the ratio is 16.7x and is designed to allow a wide variety of shots from wide-angle to super telephoto with just one lens fitted.

The aperture range starts at f/3.5 at the wide angle end, stopping down to f/5.6 at the telephoto end. The lens also features built-in vibration reduction (VR II) to offer camera shake compensation.

Silent Wave Motor (SWM) autofocusing is also included, along with two focus modes, M/A and M.

The Nikkor 18-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens price is £849.99 ($1,315) and will be available from 28th June 2012.