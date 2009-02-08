Fujifilm camera takes cue from human eye

When it comes to choosing a new compact digital camera, there's very little to differentiate one model from another these days – an identity crisis that Fujifilm hopes to resolve in its favour.

The model attempting to do so is the brand-new FinePix F200EXR, which features a new kind of CCD sensor that the company says has a lot in common with the human eye.

Broad abilities

At 12 megapixels, the Super CCD EXR switchable sensor is on a par with other compact camera guts, but Fujifilm's engineers have bestowed upon it a best-in-class ability to operate well under all kinds of lighting conditions.

As the 5x optical zoom camera won't hit the shops until the middle of February, we'll have to take their word for it, but the demo shots Fujifilm has released are already the talk of the web for their low noise and faithful colour reproduction.

Competitive price

When the F200EXR does arrive, it'll likely cost around £220 – in other words, just what you'd pay for any other similar compact model without the hopes of an entire company behind it.