Second-gen Moto E offers even better value for money

The Motorola Moto E played second fiddle to the popular Moto G, offering a relatively strong set of specs at an entry level price - and now it's back for a second term.

Spotted on the website of US retailer Best Buy before it was quickly taken down, the second generation Moto E builds on its predecessor with 4G connectivity, a larger 4.5-inch (540 x 960) display and a 1.2GHz quad-core processor.

There also appears to be a new front facing camera, although only VGA in quality, to compliment the 5MP snapper on the back, while internal storage gets a boost from 4GB to 8GB - plus there's still a microSD slot.

Move on screen and there's more good news as it appears the Motorola Moto E (2015) runs Android Lollipop out of the box, giving you the freshest version of Google's operating system.

An early look at the new Moto E (credit: PocketNow)

More for your money

With more storage, newer software, a second camera, faster processor, bigger screen and 4G support it seems Motorola has done a good job upgrading the new Moto E.

Plus with a price tag of $99.99 (around £65, AU$130) revealed on Best Buy it's set up to be another steal.

There's no word from Motorola on when we'll see the new Moto E officially, but given the scale of the leak we shouldn't be waiting too long.

From Android Police via PocketNow