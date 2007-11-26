O2 responds to iPhone poor reception claim

Earlier this morning, we reported that more than 100 Apple iPhone users have aired concerns about poor signal reception on the O2 network.

Now, O2 has replied, saying that there will "always be pockets where coverage is weak or even unavailable. This would apply to any handset or device, and we're aware of no particular issues with the Apple iPhone."

The Apple iPhone was tested 'extensively' before it was launched on the O2 network, and met 'all O2's rigorous network criteria', an O2 spokesperson said in a statement sent to Tech.co.uk this afternoon.

No evidence of iPhone issues

"We survey the network quality on a weekly basis, and these results - like those of the other networks - are available at www.topnetuk.co.uk.

"This and our own internal surveys show that the O2 network has the highest call set-up and success rates of any UK network. At the last count, for example of 27,000 calls made, fewer than 250 calls failed to 'set up'.

"Of course no network can be 100 per cent ubiquitous, and there will always be pockets where coverage is weak or even unavailable. This would apply to any handset or device, and we're aware of no particular issues with the Apple iPhone.

"The Apple iPhone was subject to extensive testing before it was launched on the O2 network, and it meets all O2's rigorous network criteria.

"If for some reason a customer purchases any handset on the O2 network and finds it does not work, we ask them to call customer services to let us know so we can investigate."