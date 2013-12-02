Microsoft, Nokia deal gets thumbs up from US government

All Microsoft probably wants for Christmas is rapid regulatory approval (alongside stellar Surface and Xbox One sales), and so far at least some of its Xmas wishes are coming true.

The US Department of Justice has approved the company's plan to purchase Nokia's device and services division, moving the $7.2 billion deal closer to completion. Straight conversions put value the deal at about £4.4 billion, AU$7.9 billion.

The DOJ actually bestowed its blessing on Black Friday, and Microsoft expressed its pleasure that the department "cleared the deal unconditionally."

The next major hurdle for the acquisition lays in wait at the EU, which is expected to make a decision by December 4. However, the European regulators can lengthen their deadline by up to 10 business days if it needs more time to mull potential Microsoft concessions.

No-No-Nokia, No-No-Nokia, Nokia all the way

Nokia shareholders overwhelmingly approved Microsoft's purchase plans last month, and with authorities in nations from the US to India giving the A-OK, the deal is all but a lock.

Of course, the EU may find the Microsoft's proposal violates antitrust policies, which would stick a Lumia 1520-sized wrench in the buyout. No conditions are expected, but the EU could be feeling particularly cheeky that day.

Even after the seemingly inevitable happens and Redmond and Espoo can finally ride off into the high-gloss yellow sunset together, questions still remain just how Microsoft will meld Nokia's products with its own.

Microsoft will have a sturdy consumer device manufacturing machine in its arsenal, but whether the Lumia name sticks around and Ashas are kept out of the dust bin are unknowns neither side is willing to answer quite yet.

Via ZDNet