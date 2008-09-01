Commodore launches netbook

Commodore has today announced that it's joining the netbook market with the launch of its new Via C7-M processor netbook, the UMMD 8010/F, at IFA today.

The somewhat pleasingly retro-looking machine (especially cool in a retro nerdy type way, after all it is from Commodore) unfortunately only has an 80GB hard drive, 1GB of RAM and 802.11b/g wireless and Bluetooth (optional).

The titchy 10-inch screen and its 1.3 megapixel webcam don't lift it above the level of less-than-mediocre either.

Windows XP only

Choosing the Via Cy-M processor over Intel's somewhat more popular Atom 1.6Ghz, the netbook will only comfortably be able to support Windows XP, unless buyers opt for GNU Linux.

TechRadar's resident netbook expert Dan Grabham says: "Commodore's netbook will be closest in performance to the HP, as that's the other mainstream netbook with the Via C7-M.

"But that is as slow as anything, as that runs Vista and this is XP."

So it's going to be slow… but, you know, not that slow. It should still do a mean game of Jet Set Willy, anyway.

The UMMD 8010/F will be available later this month at un as-yet unknown price, a Commodore spokesperson told Pocket-lint today.