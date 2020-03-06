Oppo Find X2 Pro is a super premium 5G flagship at a semi-affordable price

Popular Chinese smartphone-maker Oppo has today introduced its new Find X2 range of handsets, the second generation of its 'all screen' lineup of premium devices.

There are two phones - the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro - with the Pro variant of the handset offering the top-end specs.

While the original Oppo Find X utilized a large sliding-shelf mechanism in order to hide both the front and rear cameras when not in use, its successors opt for the somewhat less novel approach of a punch-hole selfie camera and standard rear triple-camera array.

The X2 Pro is also the first phone to use Sony new IMX689 imaging sensor for its primary camera, which is the "largest sensor size among all 48MP mobile camera sensors", according to Oppo. That should theoretically translate into great images – and Sony's imaging sensors are widely used across today's best flagship devices, so there's no reason to think otherwise.

Apart from the primary wide-angle 48MP camera, it’ll have another 48MP ultra-wide companion, and a 13MP sensor behind a telephoto lens capable of 10x hybrid zoom. The standard Oppo Find X2 comes with a 13MP telephoto, 12MP ‘video lens’ (ultra-wide) and a 48MP main camera.

Both phones come with 6.7-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Each features a QHD+ resolution (1,440 x 3,168 pixel), a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, HDR10+ certification, and they can upscale regular content to 60fps or 120fps using its O1 Ultra Vision Engine processor.

Powering this alleged beast is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 – which brings with it 5G connectivity as standard, so there won't be a 4G-only version of this phone.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while we don't currently know those stats for the standard Oppo Find X2. The 4260mAh battery in the Find X2 Pro can be rapidly charged thanks to its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

The Oppo Find X2 comes with a glass rear, while the Find X2 Pro comes with either a ceramic back or vegan leather.

Oppo has confirmed the phone will be launching during May 2020, but it has yet to specify which phone will come to which markets.

The Find X2 Pro is coming to Australia and is set to cost AU$1,599 / €1,999 (about $1,050, £820). The Find X2 isn't confirmed for Australia, but it will be coming to the UK and the price is set at €899 (about £780, $1,000, AU$1,500).

We hope to hear more about the exact prices and where the phones will be available soon.